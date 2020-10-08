Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: From a Storm of Chaos, a Young Man Finds His Way and Overcomes Personal Challenges

The Scientology Information Center invites the community to drop by for a brief visit during its extended celebration of the International Day of Friendship. The Center is in the heart of downtown Clearwater, newly branded “The District” where outdoor restaurant seating and live music is offered.

Clearwater, FL, October 08, 2020 --(



This week’s vignette is an interview of a man originally from Elizabeth, New Jersey, named Jack. Jack had gotten lost during a torrential rain storm as a boy and was found by L. Ron Hubbard who lived in the neighboring area. From their chance meeting, the encouragement Jack received from Hubbard shaped his life and future career.



“He was treating me as an equal. In all of my years up to that point, no one had ever treated me as an equal, ever,” said Jack.



“During these difficult times, we want to remind others to focus on the value of the people in one’s lives and friendships,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Its aligns with a very fitting statement Mr. Hubbard once made, 'Making a friend is an incredible contribution to not only oneself and your friend but the entire world. Never sell it short. A man is as rich as he has friends.'”



The International Day of Friendship was designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UN). First becoming popular in the United States in 2011, International Day of Friendship encourages people to connect and build bridges among cultures, countries and ideologies.



For those visitors also curious about the Scientology religion, Churches of Scientology or its Founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, they are welcome to take a self-guided tour through the information panels in the Center’s grand lobby in the historic building.



Masks are required indoors and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer.



For more information about the Scientology Information Center please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



