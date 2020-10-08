Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Three Marketing Employees to Representatives

Press Releases Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Press Release

Oak Ridge, TN, October 08, 2020 --



Dakota Stiles will be servicing the Delta area, which includes AR, LA, and MS. Formerly the AUI Marketing Coordinator, he has over a year’s worth of experience on the agency management side. He received his bachelor’s from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville in 2019.



Katherine (Katie) Stevens will be taking care of agents in the Upper Midwest, including those in KY, MI, and OH. In her previous role as AUI Marketing Specialist, she learned the ins-and-outs of AUI’s insurtech partners and was a key player in the agency onboarding process. Katie received her bachelor’s from Bryan College in 2017.



Brittney Fryer, the newest member of AUI’s Marketing Team, will be handling the Northwest, including ID, MT, OR, WA, WY, as well as OK. In her original role as AUI Marketing Specialist, she learned how to enroll agents with AUI’s sub-appointed carriers. Brittney received her associates and bachelor’s from the University of Phoenix, and is currently working towards her MBA.



Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is proud to announce that three in-house Marketing Team members have been promoted to Marketing Representatives. All will work from the Oak Ridge, TN headquarters to service agents in their specific territories.

Dakota Stiles will be servicing the Delta area, which includes AR, LA, and MS. Formerly the AUI Marketing Coordinator, he has over a year's worth of experience on the agency management side. He received his bachelor's from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville in 2019.

Katherine (Katie) Stevens will be taking care of agents in the Upper Midwest, including those in KY, MI, and OH. In her previous role as AUI Marketing Specialist, she learned the ins-and-outs of AUI's insurtech partners and was a key player in the agency onboarding process. Katie received her bachelor's from Bryan College in 2017.

Brittney Fryer, the newest member of AUI's Marketing Team, will be handling the Northwest, including ID, MT, OR, WA, WY, as well as OK. In her original role as AUI Marketing Specialist, she learned how to enroll agents with AUI's sub-appointed carriers. Brittney received her associates and bachelor's from the University of Phoenix, and is currently working towards her MBA.

"There is a lot of potential for growth in these territories, and I am confident that [they] will be able to help agents with agency management and carrier questions," said Carrie Bay, AUI Marketing Director. "They are all quick learners and have shown an eagerness to learn more, and even though they are 'fresh' faces in insurance, I think it adds more potential to our team to have some young blood in the field!"

