New Consulting Firm: Force For Good Business

A new management consulting firm has launched in Carmel, CA. Force For Good Business positions itself as a client-focused partner that drives positive organizational change.

“Excited to share the launch our new management consulting firm, Force for Good Business.​ Driven by our strong values, combined with extensive experience from top global firms and corporate positions, we work dedicated alongside our clients as one team to achieve extraordinary results,” said Ian Crosno.



With these values in mind, the consultancy will offer a variety of advisory services, spread across four key themes. Most vital is to help businesses develop their direction, to which FFGB will support with strategy development, management alignment, and the planning of strategic initiatives.



For many organizations, Force for Good Business offerings stretch across assessment reviews, marketing effectiveness, talent management and leadership development. The firm’s third pillar revolves around program and project management, such as business case development, project planning and execution.



Lastly, Force for Good Business supports with digital transformations using the latest in software-as-a-service cloud implementation, consumer gamification, and artificial intelligence. Combined with its project management support, the digital capabilities give Force for Good Business a holistic suite of services that is in high demand across the business environment. www.forceforgoodbusiness.com

Contact Information
Force For Good Business
Ian Crosno
831-236-8988
www.forceforgoodbusiness.com

