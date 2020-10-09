POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Hires Personal Lines Sales Marketer

Press Releases POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Press Release

Julia Gonzalez to manage the marketing efforts for the agency's personal insurance clientele.

In this position, Gonzalez will handle the marketing efforts for all personal lines accounts. This includes developing new client lead opportunities, as well as managing client retention support programs.



Gonzalez has more than five years of experience in the insurance industry. She previously served in numerous capacities including as a licensed producer, insurance specialist, and customer service representative.



“Julia is a trained professional who has excellent communication skills that will definitely benefit our company,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s President JD Powers. “Her insurance background and training capabilities make her a welcome asset to our growing team.”



St. Louis, MO, October 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Julia Gonzalez as Personal Lines Sales Marketer.

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.powersinsurance.com



