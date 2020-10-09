PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Press Release

Receive press releases from POWERS Insurance & Risk Management: By Email RSS Feeds:

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Hires Personal Lines Sales Marketer


Julia Gonzalez to manage the marketing efforts for the agency's personal insurance clientele.

St. Louis, MO, October 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Julia Gonzalez as Personal Lines Sales Marketer.

In this position, Gonzalez will handle the marketing efforts for all personal lines accounts. This includes developing new client lead opportunities, as well as managing client retention support programs.

Gonzalez has more than five years of experience in the insurance industry. She previously served in numerous capacities including as a licensed producer, insurance specialist, and customer service representative.

“Julia is a trained professional who has excellent communication skills that will definitely benefit our company,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s President JD Powers. “Her insurance background and training capabilities make her a welcome asset to our growing team.”

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. The company, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
Contact Information
POWERS Insurance and Risk Management
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
Contact
www.powersinsurance.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help