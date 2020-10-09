Accurate AAP Inc. Launch, a New Affirmative Action Company

Gig Harbor, WA, October 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Accurate AAP Inc., a new Affirmative Action company, is launching this month. CEO and President Polly MacDonald has developed thousands of Affirmative Action Plans (AAP), from fortune 500 companies to small startups. She has submitted numerous AAPs for audit with great success in passing the desk audit phase.
Accurate AAP Inc. believes that data accuracy is extremely important in contributing to a solid foundation for affirmative action planning and to ensure equal employment opportunities. The following services are offered:
- EEO-1 Survey
- VETS-4212
- Affirmative Action Plans
- AAP Review Service
Accurate AAP Inc. also wants to help HR personnel understand Affirmative Action. To accomplish this they will develop various podcasts where topics will cover the basics of Affirmative Action in regards to requirements for companies.
Polly has over 19 years of experience in developing Affirmative Action Plans for organizations in any sizes, from one AAP location to hundreds of AAP locations. She is quoted as saying, "My strive for perfection has helped me in the AAP/EEO world. I love what I do and take pride in my work."
Security is of the upmost concern. Vice President Tim MacDonald with experiences working at Stanford University and various co-ownerships in access and electronic security companies will ensure that client employment data is secure, encrypted and kept private.
Along with AAP plan services they are experts in EEO-1 and VETS-4212 Reporting. "You provide the data and we handle the rest." Accurate AAP Inc. strives to complete compliance ready Affirmative Action Plans and the government reporting, accurately and in a timely manner.
