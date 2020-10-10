Scientology Media Productions’ Stay Well Campaign Garners Highest Honors in Multiple Categories at 2020 dotCOMM Awards

Press Releases Scientology Media Productions Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, October 10, 2020



Scientology Media Productions is the Church’s multimedia communications center in Hollywood, California, and home to the Scientology Network, broadcasting 24/7 on DIRECTV Channel 320. In the face of the growing pandemic, the studio quickly shifted its resources to educate and inform communities in over 200 nations on how to stay well and protect themselves and others against the spread of illness.



The result was the far-reaching Stay Well campaign, including the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center website, the Stay Well Concert and the Spread a Smile music video.



Winning three Platinum Awards and five Gold Awards, the breakdown is as

follows:



How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center:

A comprehensive resource and information site dedicated to educating the

public on preventing the spread of illness and proper sanitizing methods,

all in 21 languages.



- Platinum – Website | Social Responsibility

- Platinum – Website | Cause Related Marketing Campaign

- Platinum – Website | Health & Wellness



Spread a Smile Music Video:

Produced by Scientology Media Productions and featuring 60 internationally renowned musicians and artists; aired on Scientology Network and every major online platform; reached over 10 million YouTube views.



- Gold – Social Media Marketing | YouTube

- Gold – Video | Cause Related



Stay Well Concert:

One-hour concert telecast featuring Grammy Award-winning artists and performers from 15 countries; aired on Scientology Network and every major online platform.



- Gold – Video | Cause Related

- Gold – Video | Entertainment

- Gold – Video | Cause Related Branded



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Erin Banks

323-210-1700



www.scientology.tv



