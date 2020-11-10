Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rocksolid Surfaces Press Release

Receive press releases from Rocksolid Surfaces: By Email RSS Feeds: Fabricator Focus: StoneMag.com Highlights Rocksolid Surfaces in Their Summer 2020 Issue

Online industry magazine provides the latest insights into one of the leading countertop fabricators in Cleveland Ohio.

Cleveland, OH, November 10, 2020 --(



Today, Rocksolid Surfaces is still doing some millwork and cabinetry, but the owners of the company, J.B. and Jim Walsh believe they have the entrepreneurial skills to take what was already a successful countertop business and move it into the future.



“Jim and I were looking at other businesses at the time,” said J.B. “We had known the previous owner of Rocksolid for a long time who was planning on retiring or stepping back his involvement in the company to let someone else run it. It was the right fit for our manufacturing and business management backgrounds and we all agreed to acquire the company.”



Even with that relationship, the purchase took almost two years and was finalized on March 1, 2018. Today, the operation is owned by Walsh Commercial Group and does business strictly under the Rocksolid Surfaces name, with J.B. as president and Jim as vice president of operations. Both men’s fathers are also involved.



Moving Forward:

“The acquisition of Rocksolid Surfaces provided several things, including an established customer base, a strong reputation and a solid workforce of more than 80 employees,” said J.B. “However, the business needed new energy, it needed some fresh ideas, strategies and processes, and it needed some new technology.”



Today the company runs two Park Industries® TITAN® 2800 CNCs and a Baca Systems dual table Robo SawJet, and recently switched to digital templating. “Implementing more computer automation along with digital and laser technology is more accurate, reduces waste and is safer for our employees,” said J.B.



Plans are underway to introduce Slabsmith™ to the operation, a process the duo sees as a win-win for both their customers and the business. “It will have an up-to-date inventory of our full slabs and remnants,” says J.B. “We can do digital layouts for our customers so they can get an idea of how their countertops will appear.”



It also helps in the Walshs’ desire to do a better job of material management by controlling waste and yield.



Rocksolid Surfaces also has a showroom that has recently been remodeled and is open to the public. Walsh says the showroom features all the products Rocksolid sells, and it’s an extensive list that includes not only natural stone and quartz surfaces, but recycled glass, recycled wood products, soapstone, quartzite and even ultra-compact materials. The company is also one of a handful of certified Dekton® fabricators in northern Ohio.



Quality & Capability:

“We pride ourselves on our quality,” J.B. Walsh says. “We’re investing in the best tooling and the newest machinery. Our edges and seams are second-to-none. A lot of companies that are doing this by hand cannot get the quality we produce.”



Part of the company’s secret – besides its automated shop – is nine installation crews. Walsh says one of the crews installs cabinets and the other eight install countertops; two of the eight deal strictly with solid surfaces such as DuPont Corian and the rest install stone. That’s another thing the cousins are still working on - how to cross-train the crews so they can install the whole spectrum of the company’s products.



In the short term, the company hopes to become completely paperless. “This is one of the big things that drives us,” said Walsh. “When Jim and I took over the company it’s one of the ways we could make the company more efficient. There are obviously environmental benefits to it as well, but whatever it takes for our company to be more efficient, that’s what we want to do.



“Our long-term goal is to grow 20 percent each year,” Walsh went onto say. “It’s something I believe our company can do and with that, we want to be the best fabricator in the area.”



About Rocksolid Surfaces:

J.B. Walsh

216-251-5509



www.rocksolid-surfaces.com



