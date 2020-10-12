TRECIG’S CEO to Receive 2020 HIRE Vets Award

Press Releases TRECIG Press Release

TRECIG CEO Roy Rucker to receive the 2020 Gold Medal HIRE Vets Award.

Dallas, TX, October 12, 2020 --



The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program implements the requirements of the HIRE Vets Act of 2017 (Public Law 115-31), which President Donald J. Trump signed in May 2017. The HIRE Vets Medallion is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. By meeting the criteria required for a Gold Medallion Award, TRECIG, LLC demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace.



This is TRECIG’s 2nd year to win the award. TRECIG won the award in 2019. The award will be formally announced virtually on November 10, 2020.



Roy Rucker, Chief Executive Officer of TRECIG commented, “Hiring veterans is a priority for me and TRECIG, LLC because we know what highly qualified veterans bring to the table! I’m a Veteran and CEO and I’m proud to announce that we have done it again! Department of Labor HIRE VETS Gold Medallion Award Winner for 2020!”



