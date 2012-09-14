Nexdigm Expands Its Presence in the UAE with a New Office in ADGM, Abu Dhabi

Press Releases Nexdigm Press Release

Al Maryah Island, United Arab Emirates, October 15, 2020 --(



This location has several major advantages that make it a prime location for business activity. ADGM is a Financial Free Zone, which has state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities along with its own independent authorities - the Registration Authority (RA), the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and ADGM Courts. The authorities together ensure that its business-friendly environment operates in line with international best practices.



For business support in the UAE market, write in to ThinkNext@nexdigm.com.



The new ADGM office is located at:

DD-14-116-001, DD-14-116-002 WeWork X Hub71

Al Khatem Tower, ADGM Square

Al Maryah Island

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates



About Nexdigm

Nexdigm is a privately-held, employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, Nexdigm provides customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions to navigate complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with the plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is a commitment to Think Next!



Mayank Lakhani

+971-4-2866677



https://www.nexdigm.com



