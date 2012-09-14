PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Nexdigm Expands Its Presence in the UAE with a New Office in ADGM, Abu Dhabi


Al Maryah Island, United Arab Emirates, October 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Nexdigm is pleased to announce an increased presence in UAE with a new office in Abu Dhabi. The new office is located in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an International Financial Center located in UAE’s capital city.

This location has several major advantages that make it a prime location for business activity. ADGM is a Financial Free Zone, which has state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities along with its own independent authorities - the Registration Authority (RA), the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and ADGM Courts. The authorities together ensure that its business-friendly environment operates in line with international best practices.

For business support in the UAE market, write in to ThinkNext@nexdigm.com.

The new ADGM office is located at:
DD-14-116-001, DD-14-116-002 WeWork X Hub71
Al Khatem Tower, ADGM Square
Al Maryah Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

About Nexdigm
Nexdigm is a privately-held, employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, Nexdigm provides customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions to navigate complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with the plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is a commitment to Think Next!

For more information, please visit www.nexdigm.com and connect with the team on ThinkNext@nexdigm.com, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Contact Information
Nexdigm
Mayank Lakhani
+971-4-2866677
Contact
https://www.nexdigm.com

