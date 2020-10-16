Abacus and SNP Announce Strategic Partnership

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Abacus Cambridge Partners Press Release

Abacus, a leading business transformation firm, has announced strategic partnership agreement with SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SNP Group), a global leader in data transformation, to help clients to migrate their SAP application workloads to SAP® S/4HANA and cloud environments.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 16, 2020 --



Partnership targets SAP ecosystem in the Middle East and the emerging markets Pakistan and North Africa (MENA).



The minimum duration of the contract will be until the end of 2023.



Abacus Cambridge Partners, a leading business transformation firm, has today announced a strategic partnership agreement with SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SNP Group), a global leader in data transformation, to simplify the complex digital transformation of data and processes. Together, they aim to help clients to migrate their SAP application workloads to SAP® S/4HANA and cloud environments.



SNP offers an automated transformation path using its proprietary BLUEFIELD™ approach powered by the CrystalBridge® software platform, allowing greater speed, accuracy and ease in dealing with SAP migrations. Whilst Greenfield and Brownfield approaches are familiar to many SAP practitioners and customers, the innovative BLUEFIELD™ methodology flexibly combines the advantages of both approaches to deliver greater success for clients when it comes to speed and agility.



With BLUEFIELD™, customers can convert at record speed and at any time regardless of the financial year-end, retain full historical data, achieve transformation without re-implementation, rationalize computing resource consumption, and experience minimal disruption. SNP’s ability to migrate and upgrade features in a single go-live project allows organizations to merge, split, upgrade and harmonize SAP data with a near-zero downtime option. This approach is a new, faster pathway to business-critical projects like S/4HANA, leveraging the power of software automation together with unparalleled visibility and analytics.



As a leading system integrator in Pakistan and the MENA region, Abacus has successfully completed over 800 deployments of SAP platforms for clients. With this partnership, Abacus aims to help its clients to modernize their application workloads smoothly and thereby to help them leverage the advantages of digital platforms of the future.



Abbas Khan, CEO Abacus, said, “As a technology provider focused on business transformation, our partnership with SNP helps us bring their deep know-how in SAP data transformation to our customers. We’re excited about helping our customers upgrade to S/4HANA efficiently whilst minimizing the associated risks.”



In an official announcement, Gerald Faust, Managing Director & CEO, JAPAC, SNP Transformations SEA Pte Ltd., commented, “We are enthused about SNP’s foray into the emerging markets and the MENA region with Abacus combined with our BLUEFIELD™ approach powered by CrystalBridge®. BLUEFIELD™, an essence of over 26 years of experience with 12,500 successful transformation projects, provides a level of insight and control of a digital transformation that cannot be achieved with traditional methodologies. It is trusted by the world's leading companies to automate and accelerate their SAP transformation journey. Our alliance will be delivering maximum value to consumers and organizations in the region based on software-centric, highly automated solutions – ensuring speed and business agility.”



About Abacus:



Headquartered in the UK, Abacus Cambridge Partners is a technology, consulting, and outsourcing firm offering future-ready solutions to its clients across the globe. With a global experience footprint of over 1200 projects in 30 countries under our belt, we are a preferred SAP Gold partner in the EMEA region providing unmatched services and smart and scalable business solutions to our clients to help them transform into truly dynamic, agile and adaptable enterprises. Abacus has been a recipient of several awards and accolades by SAP. Learn more about Abacus at www.abacuscambridge.com.



About SNP:



SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and securely as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated group revenues of around EUR 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705) and was admitted to the SDAX® in March 2020. Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE). More information is available at www.snpgroup.com.



Contact:



SNP Corporate Headquarters

Nicole Huber

Phone: +49 6221 6425-920

Email: nicole.huber@snpgroup.com



SNP JAPAC Marketing

Priya Sharma

Phone: +65 6755 5979

Email: priya.sharma@snpgroup.com



Abacus Cambridge Partners

Fatima Rizvi

Phone: +9714 458 1644

Email: info@abacuscambridge.com



SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 | 69121 Heidelberg

Tel.: + 49 6221 6425-0 | Fax: + 49 6221 6425-20

E-mail: info@snpgroup.com

Internet: www.snpgroup.com



Fatima Rizvi

+9714 458 1644



https://abacuscambridge.com/



