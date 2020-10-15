Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AcquireTek Press Release

Receive press releases from AcquireTek: By Email RSS Feeds: THH Technology Holding Company Expands Leadership Team and Locations

New CFO & CRO hires bring experience to carve-out expansion initiatives and will establish new location in Indianapolis, IN.

Atlanta, GA, October 15, 2020 --(



Kyle Fisher joins the THH team as the new Chief Financial Officer. With more than 10 years of finance, accounting and audit experience, Kyle specialized in working with private equity clients the past 2 years.



Matt Turner, Managing Director for THH, emphasizes the hiring of this new CFO was not easy to come by. “We have been after Kyle for the last 2 years to join our teams and he finally said yes! His vast experience with private equity in the mergers and acquisition space make him the perfect talent to lead our four companies financially.”



In addition to driving the financial goals of the company, Kyle will also be heading up a new THH location in Indianapolis, allowing the team to better serve clients in the Midwest. Kyle can be contacted at Kyle.Fisher@thh-llc.com.



Charles Wells has been named the new Chief Revenue Officer. He brings to THH 10 years of revenue generation and business consultation experience. The last 3 years Charles focused on driving new growth for carve-out companies.



“We have aggressive goals for the next three years for our four companies. Based on our experience with Charles in multiple carve-out projects, he was the person we wanted to lead revenue generation for our organization,” states Matt Turner. “Plus, he’s a genuinely good guy, which is a rare find in his area of expertise.”



Charles is based in the Atlanta headquarters and will service clients globally, focusing on revenue growth. He can be reached at Charles.Wells@thh-llc.com.



Since 2019, THH has been involved in more than 26 acquisitions, including carve-outs. The increased focus on carve-outs leverages the firm’s strength in building smaller companies into profitable, yet highly efficient and scalable, organizations.



TTH, LLC is a technology based holding organization that thrives on taking an idea and developing a profitable and scalable business. Our family of companies together offer private equity and investment firms a complete turnkey

technology solutions for integrations, cloud management and acquisitions, including “carve-outs.” The suite of companies includes GRIFFIN Solutions Group, AcquireTek, 4Cloud Services and The Jitu, a Kenyan-based company.



Matt Turner

(678) 261-8289



https://thh-llc.com/



