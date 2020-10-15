3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Approval of FDA Investigational New Drug Application

Press Releases 3Sixty Pharma Solutions Press Release

Conshohocken, PA, October 15, 2020 -- 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC., www.3sixtypharma.com, has announced the successful submission to FDA, and approval of, an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its clinical-stage biotech clients. 3Sixty Pharma Solutions' 360 Start-Up arm continues to be committed to accelerating and supporting product development efforts, boosting commercialization and marketing operations, and driving product launch for start-up and growing life sciences companies.

"This marks an exciting milestone for this particular clinical-stage biotech company, with months of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions' collaboration and project management resulting in a green light from FDA to begin the clinical trial," said Dalfoni Banerjee, 3Sixty Pharma Solutions' Principal Consultant & CEO. Banerjee went on to say, "This is an important – and growing part of how we support the needs and goals of our clients. We're excited for our client and thrilled to partner with the organization to plan and execute clinical operations for the approved clinical trial."

About 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

3Sixty Pharma Solutions is a privately-held, US-based life sciences consulting firm whose mission is to accelerate and support the development of medicines and therapies, boost operations efficiency, and drive product launch for start-up and established pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. 3Sixty Pharma Solutions is comprised of a network of experts who've honed their skills in large and start-up biopharma companies – and who now offer their expertise to facilitate the success of our clients. Our core capabilities are project management, medical science, and communications, and our niche is the ability to channel clients' pain-points out of the critical path of their routine activities into the hands of seasoned experts who are bolstered by a robust process structure that assures quality and timeliness. We're here for our clients when they need nimble support and experienced helping hands.

