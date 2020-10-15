Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Opens New Office with New Regional Manager

Press Releases Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Press Release

Richardson, TX, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) announced the opening of a new satellite office in Richardson, TX, in which new hire, Terry Holley, will be the Regional Manager.

Holley comes to AUI with over 25 years in the insurance industry, with former roles including Senior Vice President, and Director at other various insurance entities. He earned his bachelor's in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1993.

External Marketing Representative for the state of TX, Armando Duran, will also be working out of the new office.

The Richardson location is AUI's eighth service point in the United States, in addition to the company headquarters in Oak Ridge, TN, as well as offices in Scottsdale, AZ; Sanford, FL; Sarasota, FL; Atlanta, GA; Portland, ME; St. Peters, MO; and Burlington, NC.

