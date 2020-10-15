PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Opens New Office with New Regional Manager


Richardson, TX, October 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) announced the opening of a new satellite office in Richardson, TX, in which new hire, Terry Holley, will be the Regional Manager.

Holley comes to AUI with over 25 years in the insurance industry, with former roles including Senior Vice President, and Director at other various insurance entities. He earned his bachelor’s in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1993.

External Marketing Representative for the state of TX, Armando Duran, will also be working out of the new office.

The Richardson location is AUI’s eighth service point in the United States, in addition to the company headquarters in Oak Ridge, TN, as well as offices in Scottsdale, AZ; Sanford, FL; Sarasota, FL; Atlanta, GA; Portland, ME; St. Peters, MO; and Burlington, NC.
Contact Information
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Toshya Leonard
865-425-1084
Contact
http://www.appund.com/

