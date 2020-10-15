Press Releases Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Premier Medical Staffing Services Named One of SIA’s Fastest Growing Staffing Firms

Milwaukee, WI, October 15, 2020 --(



Founded in 1989, SIA is widely recognized as the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.



Companies wishing to be included on SIA’s annual list of fastest-growing staffing firms need to have had at least $1M in staffing revenue in 2015 and at least a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2015 and 2019. The median CAGR for companies including on this year’s list was 27.4%, which remains consistent from 2019’s list.



“Being included on SIA’s list of the fastest growing staffing firms for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated professional that work at Premier,” said Mark Hanoski, Owner of Premier Medical Staffing Services. “Their ingenuity in creating win-win scenarios for our clients and clinicians is the reason we are able to achieve the results that qualify us for this list.”



“Our success as company is due in no small part to our talented and dedicated clinicians that are committed to providing an exceptional level of care no matter where they work,” said Cherise Strzok, Premier Medical Staffing Services’ Director of Operations. “We look forward to servicing the healthcare industry’s evolving needs in the months and years ahead.”



Premier Medical Staffing services ranked 56th out of 75 qualifying companies and was the only Wisconsin-based staffing company to make the list.



About Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC

Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC is a nationally expanding healthcare staffing firm for healthcare professionals and companies. We understand our clients’ need for highly qualified, expertly trained medical professionals and are passionate about helping clinicians find employment opportunities that fit their personality and needs. Able to accommodate the ever-changing needs of the healthcare landscape, we offer per-diem, contract and direct hire placements to support the unique needs of each industry sector. Premier Medical Staffing Services is Joint Commission Certified, a Military Spouse Employment Partner and is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise. We are proudly nurse owned. For more information, please visit premiermedstaffing.com. Milwaukee, WI, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC is pleased to announce that Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has ranked their healthcare staffing agency as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms for 2020. Inclusion on this year’s list marks the fifth consecutive time that Premier Medical Staffing Services has received this prestigious honor.Founded in 1989, SIA is widely recognized as the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.Companies wishing to be included on SIA’s annual list of fastest-growing staffing firms need to have had at least $1M in staffing revenue in 2015 and at least a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2015 and 2019. The median CAGR for companies including on this year’s list was 27.4%, which remains consistent from 2019’s list.“Being included on SIA’s list of the fastest growing staffing firms for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated professional that work at Premier,” said Mark Hanoski, Owner of Premier Medical Staffing Services. “Their ingenuity in creating win-win scenarios for our clients and clinicians is the reason we are able to achieve the results that qualify us for this list.”“Our success as company is due in no small part to our talented and dedicated clinicians that are committed to providing an exceptional level of care no matter where they work,” said Cherise Strzok, Premier Medical Staffing Services’ Director of Operations. “We look forward to servicing the healthcare industry’s evolving needs in the months and years ahead.”Premier Medical Staffing services ranked 56th out of 75 qualifying companies and was the only Wisconsin-based staffing company to make the list.About Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLCPremier Medical Staffing Services, LLC is a nationally expanding healthcare staffing firm for healthcare professionals and companies. We understand our clients’ need for highly qualified, expertly trained medical professionals and are passionate about helping clinicians find employment opportunities that fit their personality and needs. Able to accommodate the ever-changing needs of the healthcare landscape, we offer per-diem, contract and direct hire placements to support the unique needs of each industry sector. Premier Medical Staffing Services is Joint Commission Certified, a Military Spouse Employment Partner and is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise. We are proudly nurse owned. For more information, please visit premiermedstaffing.com. Contact Information Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC

Katy Konkel

800-439-7012



https://premiermedstaffing.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC