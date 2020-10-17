Dr Ruchi S Honoured with Women Excellence Award 2020

Press Releases International Institute for Human Development Press Release

“My gratitude to the Indian Achievers Forum for this recognition. It gives me amazing feelings to get awarded,” Dr Ruchi said.



Dr. Ruchi has contributed significantly to the health sector ranging from policy, CSR, multi-stakeholders’ engagements and public-private partnerships. Besides, she set up Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship in health management and digital health space, the 1st of its kind in India. She has been part of various national and international advisory committees/forums in interventions research, Adolescent health NCD and HIV. From the last 15 years, Dr Ruchi has been proactively engaged in various social and development activities in the domain of girls’ education and protection, healthcare and livelihood. Very recently, IIHD has launched a unique patient-centric “Access-2-Care (A2C)" services enabling a continuum of care targeting chronic healthcare diseases contributing to high morbidity and mortality in India.



“The A2C design and approach are to work as a solution aggregator connecting multiple stakeholders of the healthcare value chain ecosystem. It is not just the patient support services; it is our passion to serve patients jointly with like-minded partners. We believe that by simplifying the patient's care pathway, we can serve our patients and citizens with a fuller and better quality of life, without any compromises,” she shared.



A piece of advice to next-generation women entrepreneurs and leaders - “I always follow three principles in life, which helps me to grow as a person, i.e. Live your dreams, Trust yourself and Standup for right. So, my one advice is that ‘dare to be different’ to create your own path in whatever sector/industry you are in,” she mentioned.



In 2019, Dr Ruchi accoladed with the ETnow presents Star Industry Awards in the Women Leadership category for her credibility, achievement and value contribution to the society at New Delhi. In the past, she also achieved the National Young Scientist Award by the Department of BioSciences, Gujarat, MedAchiever Award.



About International Institute for Human Development (IIHD)

