Aqua-Pak Announces Josh Plamondon as Chief Executive Officer

Surrey, Canada, October 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The board of directors of Aqua-Pak Industries Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Plamondon as Chief Executive Officer.

Josh began his career at Aqua-Pak in 2006, earned a degree in Business Administration and his CPA designation while working full time, and has been the General Manager since 2012.

The company's President, Hubert Kustermann, says, "This is a very exciting time for our business as we continue to grow while delivering exceptional value to our customers for almost 40 years. I am confident that Josh will take over the helm of our group of companies with passion and enthusiasm in this time of rapid change."

Josh adds, "I am truly honored to continue to work with the fantastic team we've built because it's the people who make a company great. We have excellent opportunities to continue building our success, helping to lead us in a direction that will make a positive impact on our customers, communities, and the world around us. I can't thank the board enough for the opportunity to take on this role and keep expanding the solutions we offer."

About Aqua-Pak Industries Ltd.

Aqua-Pak Industries Ltd. and its subsidiaries Airfoam Industries Ltd. and Noboco Styro Containers Ltd. are experts in designing & manufacturing innovative Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) product solutions. In 1986 Aqua-Pak developed insulated shipping containers optimized for various modes of transport that quickly became the standard for fresh and live seafood packaging. Over the years Aqua-Pak added packaging solutions for medical, pharmaceutical, and valuable goods and a wide variety of construction, OEM, and horticulture solutions. With three ISO-certified manufacturing plants in British Columbia and contract-manufacturing in the USA and Europe, the Aqua-Pak group strives to protect perishable & valuable goods during transport; and provide sustainable, durable and budget-friendly building insulation, geofoam, and flotation construction solutions.

Contact Information
Airfoam Industries
Alysha Campbell
604-534-8626
www.airfoam.com

Alysha Campbell

604-534-8626



www.airfoam.com



