Shoreview Management Advisors Announce Mexico Strategic Sourcing Alliance

Partnership provides engineering-based approach to strategic sourcing helping companies successfully transfer product manufacturing from China to Mexico.

Dallas, TX, October 19, 2020 --(



The Alliance provides a complete turn-key sourcing alternative to China that nearly always results in a lower delivered cost to their clients’ distribution centers.



Historically, China has been the top choice for manufacturing, due in part to low costs of labor and materials labor costs in China. As many companies have learned, the most inexpensive option is not always the best option and may affect product quality. For years, product quality from China has been characterized as “buyer beware,” a result of numerous factors from differing regulations to “creativity” of the Chinese in solving a cost problem.



The Mexico Strategic Sourcing Alliance was formed to help companies take advantage of the Mexican manufacturing culture, which is closely aligned with the U.S. Bringing together years of experience building multi-billion-dollar supply chains in China and having built and operated manufacturing plants in Mexico, Shoreview Management Advisors and its strategic partners offer a unique set of capabilities in Mexican sourcing and logistics including ocean freight, customs, overland transportation and 3PL distribution.



“The Mexico Strategic Sourcing Alliance is uniquely positioned to bridge the cultural divide and close the gap in capabilities and execution,” says Jeffrey Cartwright, Shoreview Management Advisors Managing Partner. “We have assembled a strategic alliance of companies that provides an engineering-based approach to strategic sourcing and has 20 plus years of transferring products competitively to Mexico.”



The Alliance develops a thorough understanding of the material specifications and required performance of their client’s product and, if required, assists the factory with qualifications and introduces the client companies to the independent, third-party testing laboratories in Mexico.



The Alliance then performs category-based, multi-tiered supplier market research in Mexico to add to their list of highly qualified manufacturers (a.k.a. “Approved Vendor Lists” or “AVLs”). Cost Engineers work with Mexican manufacturing companies in multiple ways to reduce their client costs and achieve competitive pricing. The Alliance is also able to handle customs and duties, as well as delivery of product to customer warehouses in the United States.



About the Mexico Strategic Sourcing Alliance



What would it take to move your sourcing from China to Mexico? Mexico Strategic Sourcing Alliance (MSSA) knows because they’ve done it for countless companies. Whether you need help assessing the viability of a factory move or have already made the decision to move and now need to make it happen, Mexico Strategic Sourcing Alliance is your resource.



Mexico Strategic Sourcing Alliance’s experts are here to help your company from the inception of your idea through to execution. Our member partners specialize across the supply chain to ensure that every detail of your specific company need is carefully considered. We’re here to help you seamlessly transition your sourcing from China to Mexico.



Having built multi-billion-dollar supply chains in China and having built and operated manufacturing plants in Mexico for major US marketing and distribution companies, the Mexico Strategic Sourcing Alliance is uniquely positioned to bridge this divide culturally and close the gap in capabilities and execution.



Contact:

Jeff Cartwright

Shoreview Management Advisors, Managing Partner

Jeff Cartwright

812.350.7200



shoreviewadvisors.com



