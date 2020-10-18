Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TimeSeries Press Release

TimeSeries and Siemens Expand Successful Collaboration Into a Global Partnership

Today TimeSeries announced their global partnership with Siemens. Building upon the existing partnership between the two organizations in North America, this expansion to the EMEA region solidifies TimeSeries as the first global Mendix and MindSphere Partner of Siemens. For many years, TimeSeries has been a leading partner of Mendix, focusing on leveraging Mendix’ app development platform and other innovative technologies to help customers drive digital transformation.

Rotterdam, Netherlands, October 18, 2020 --(



The Mendix low-code platform facilitates the development of applications in a visual way, using models and graphical workflows. This has the following benefits:

- The models are understandable by non-IT people, so business and IT can work together, yielding better results.

- Application development goes much faster. According to Forrester, low-code development is 6 to 10 times faster compared to traditional application development (Forrester Total Economic Impact of the Mendix Platform June 2020).

- Low-code development teams are small, which means the cost of developing applications is lower.



“After a successful first year of a direct partnership agreement with Siemens for the Americas and the first joint customer wins, we now also have a direct partnership in place with Siemens for EMEA. As a truly global company, our regional and international customers benefit from our extensive domain expertise and technical Mendix knowledge. The combination with the Siemens ecosystem and broad portfolio of existing Siemens products is a unique and winning combination,” says Erik Gouka, Founder and Owner of TimeSeries. “Together with Industry Experts of Siemens, we build focussed solutions that integrate with Siemens products such as Teamcenter, MindSphere and Opcenter. We combine this data with information from systems such as SAP in order to unlock the full potential of this enterprise data. Via our unique TimeSeries University program we enable our customers to maintain and extend Mendix applications themselves.”



“What makes TimeSeries truly unique is the clear industry focus the company has,” says Patrick Fokke, VP and General Manager of Siemens Digital Industries Software. “TimeSeries offers added value by not only selling Mendix as a development platform, but delivering concrete solutions, tailored to the specific needs of their customers. An example of this is an application specifically designed to facilitate certain tests that need to be executed during the construction phase of ships. This app can be used offline, on board of large vessels, automating previously paper based processes. This does not only increase efficiency, but also reduces the number of errors.”



TimeSeries accelerates successful Mendix platform adoption and customers’ return on investment via the following four pillars:

- Expert Services: Smart App Delivery Services to use a la carte. Examples are app delivery services built with Mendix, quick scans (i.e., app performance and health scans), TimeSeries University, Innovation Center or workshops

- Low-code Templates: cross-industry and industry-specific Mendix-based templates

- Mendix Accelerators: reusable components and building blocks (i.e.., Audit Trailing, Smart Search and RFID hardware integrations)

Miranda Veldhuis

+31850091282



www.timeseries.com



