Purple Lotus Productions Introduces Their First Holiday Embracing Your Journey Expo on November 15th in Phoenix

Join us for the Embracing Your Journey Expo in Phoenix on Sunday, Nov. 15th. Get a head start on the Holiday season and find unique gifts and services for everyone on your shopping list. Don't forget to treat yourself while you are at it. Connect with your community again and to be able to do it in a Covid-safe manner. Grab the family, bring a friend or enjoy some me time at the Valley's leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event.

Phoenix, AZ, October 20, 2020 --(



This event will be at the new location, the beautiful Sheraton Crescent – 2620 W. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix AZ 85021. The January 2020 Embracing Your Journey Expo was also held at the Crescent and guests stated it was very easy to get to.



This is the perfect place for you and the people that you care about to gain insight, learn about new ways to improve your life, find resources to help you grow spiritually & emotionally, discover new and exciting products and services geared toward a healthy Mind - Body - Spirit and inspiration / motivation to continue on your journey while staying safe and social distancing. Lectures will be running at a 50% reduced capacity giving ample space between attendees. Alternative thinkers will have the opportunity to explore how to nurture their body, mind and spirit with clean eating, and non-traditional healing techniques, sample plant based food, learn how to make their home a healthy relaxing environment with energy assessments and efficient products, and beautiful artwork, and to soothe the spirit with psychic counselors, readers and energy workers, just to name a few. A detailed list of vendors for this event can be found on the EmbracingYourJourneyExpo.com website under Upcoming Expos.



The feedback from the attendees at the September Embracing Your Journey Expo was tremendously positive. People were so glad to be able to get out and connect with their community again and to be able to do it in a Covid-safe manner. Social distancing, the local mask mandate and abundance of hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue contributed to the safety factor of meeting in public. Lectures running at a 50% reduced capacity gave ample space between attendees. The innovative Mini-Marketplaces had a huge impact as well by limiting the size of each small gathering to less than 50 people. Guests were able to explore 1 of 7 smaller rooms in spacious comfort then move on to the next room. Tracy from Phoenix said, “It added the element of anticipation, like opening a gift, wondering what will be in the next room. I wanted to check out every one of them.”



Also offered at the November 15th Expo is the featured event Gong Meditation.

Erin McNamara co-owner at Purple Lotus Productions says, “We are pleased to share our Holiday Embracing Your Journey Expo with a new venue for our November event, as well as introducing a new featured event with internationally acclaimed Gong Master Karyn Diane.”



Featured Event – Gong Master Karyn Diane

Meditation titled: The Power of Your Imagination is the gateway to Abundance

Travel in the fullness of the gong. Karyn Diane has the key to open your heart to love.



Tickets: $20 in advance $30 at the door

11:30 and 3:30 - Limited to 25 people per session

Bring the family, bring a friend or enjoy some me time at the Phoenix Valley's leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical event. Free lectures are included with admission. The full lecture schedule is available on the website and on FaceBook, Embracing Your Journey Expo.



Browse the Vendor List and Lecture Scheduleembracingyourjourneyexpo.com/november-15th-2020



Sunday Nov. 15, 2020 9-5

New Location: Sheraton Crescent 2620 W. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix AZ 85021

Admission - $6 in advance online - $8 at the door the day of the event. Kids 10 & under are free.



Featured Event – Gong Meditation with World Renowned Gong Master Karyn Diane

​11:30 and 3:30 - Limited to 25 people per session $20 in advance - $30 at the door.



Get your tickets now for the leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event in Phoenix. This is not just another psychic fair it is a whole Mind-Body-Spirit experience.



For tickets https://eyje11-15-2020.eventbrite.com/



Vendors from Arizona and beyond are gathering to share their gifts, products and services. The focus of the event is to provide a community space where people can find all of the offerings to meet their Mind-Body-Spirits needs under one roof. Phoenix, AZ, October 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Purple Lotus Productions announces the first holiday edition of Embracing Your Journey Expo of 2020 on Nov. 15th at the Sheraton Crescent in Phoenix AZ just in time for the holidays. You can get a head start on your holiday season and find unique Mind - Body – Spirit gifts and services for everyone on your shopping list. Because everyone needs to relax more and stress less remember to treat yourself while you are at it. Get yourself ready for this busy time of year with a renewed focus on your Mind - Body - Spirit journey. ​This event will be at the new location, the beautiful Sheraton Crescent – 2620 W. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix AZ 85021. The January 2020 Embracing Your Journey Expo was also held at the Crescent and guests stated it was very easy to get to.This is the perfect place for you and the people that you care about to gain insight, learn about new ways to improve your life, find resources to help you grow spiritually & emotionally, discover new and exciting products and services geared toward a healthy Mind - Body - Spirit and inspiration / motivation to continue on your journey while staying safe and social distancing. Lectures will be running at a 50% reduced capacity giving ample space between attendees. Alternative thinkers will have the opportunity to explore how to nurture their body, mind and spirit with clean eating, and non-traditional healing techniques, sample plant based food, learn how to make their home a healthy relaxing environment with energy assessments and efficient products, and beautiful artwork, and to soothe the spirit with psychic counselors, readers and energy workers, just to name a few. A detailed list of vendors for this event can be found on the EmbracingYourJourneyExpo.com website under Upcoming Expos.The feedback from the attendees at the September Embracing Your Journey Expo was tremendously positive. People were so glad to be able to get out and connect with their community again and to be able to do it in a Covid-safe manner. Social distancing, the local mask mandate and abundance of hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue contributed to the safety factor of meeting in public. Lectures running at a 50% reduced capacity gave ample space between attendees. The innovative Mini-Marketplaces had a huge impact as well by limiting the size of each small gathering to less than 50 people. Guests were able to explore 1 of 7 smaller rooms in spacious comfort then move on to the next room. Tracy from Phoenix said, “It added the element of anticipation, like opening a gift, wondering what will be in the next room. I wanted to check out every one of them.”Also offered at the November 15th Expo is the featured event Gong Meditation.Erin McNamara co-owner at Purple Lotus Productions says, “We are pleased to share our Holiday Embracing Your Journey Expo with a new venue for our November event, as well as introducing a new featured event with internationally acclaimed Gong Master Karyn Diane.”Featured Event – Gong Master Karyn DianeMeditation titled: The Power of Your Imagination is the gateway to AbundanceTravel in the fullness of the gong. Karyn Diane has the key to open your heart to love.Tickets: $20 in advance $30 at the door11:30 and 3:30 - Limited to 25 people per sessionBring the family, bring a friend or enjoy some me time at the Phoenix Valley's leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical event. Free lectures are included with admission. The full lecture schedule is available on the website and on FaceBook, Embracing Your Journey Expo.Browse the Vendor List and Lecture Scheduleembracingyourjourneyexpo.com/november-15th-2020Sunday Nov. 15, 2020 9-5New Location: Sheraton Crescent 2620 W. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix AZ 85021Admission - $6 in advance online - $8 at the door the day of the event. Kids 10 & under are free.Featured Event – Gong Meditation with World Renowned Gong Master Karyn Diane​11:30 and 3:30 - Limited to 25 people per session $20 in advance - $30 at the door.Get your tickets now for the leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event in Phoenix. This is not just another psychic fair it is a whole Mind-Body-Spirit experience.For tickets https://eyje11-15-2020.eventbrite.com/Vendors from Arizona and beyond are gathering to share their gifts, products and services. The focus of the event is to provide a community space where people can find all of the offerings to meet their Mind-Body-Spirits needs under one roof.