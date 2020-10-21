Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Receive press releases from AIM Equine Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Horizon Structures LLC and Purina Animal Nutrition LLC to Offer $18,200 Prize Package to Deserving Horse Rescue

Nominate your favorite 501(c)(3) horse rescue for the Barnfest 2020 Contest.

Boulder, CO, October 21, 2020 --(



To nominate your favorite 501(c)(3) horse rescue, visit EQUUSMagazine.com/barnfest-2020. On the entry form, tell them why the horse rescue you’ve chosen is deserving of recognition for all the hard work they do. Ten finalists will be selected by The Equine Network based on the overall appeal of the entry and announced via a live Facebook broadcast by Horizon Structures LLC and/or their nominated representatives (Boyd Martin) the week of December 21, 2020. Finalists will be required to submit a 5-minute or less video of themselves that further details why their nominated horse rescue should be chosen. Videos will be judged by Horizon Structures LLC to determine a winner.



“We’re so excited to be able to offer this amazing contest,” said Lindsay Porter, Marketing Services Manager of The Equine Network. “With everything that's happening in the world right now, we wanted to launch a program that helps to shed light on the horse heroes out there who are doing great work with limited resources.”



The winning Barnfest 2020 entrant will be announced in January 2021 to receive a prize package from Farnam, PuriShield, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Lami-Cell and The Equine Network valued over $1,500. Their nominated 501(c)(3) horse rescue will receive feed from Purina Animal Nutrition LLC and a 12-by-20-foot two-stall Horizon Structures LLC modular barn with 8-foot overhang and tack room for much need storage space. Horizon Structures LLC combines expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart ‘horse-friendly’ design to create a highly functional stabling solution. from Horizon Structures LLC.



“Horizon Structures is pleased to provide the horse barn prize for this noble cause. All horses deserve shelter and good care. Rescue and sanctuary organizations around the country work hard every day to provide a soft landing for horses in need. In this season of goodwill, we are pleased to be able to give back to the equine community for our 3rd consecutive year, this time with the gift of a beautifully crafted 20’ x 12’ horse barn,” says Dave Zook, owner at Horizon Structures L.L.C.



The contest is now open and will run until November 30, 2020. For more information and to enter, go to EQUUSMagazine.com/barnfest-2020.



About EQUUS Magazine

Established in 1977, EQUUS magazine is a quarterly publication that focuses primarily on horse health, care and training. Covering all breeds and riding disciplines, EQUUS explores a broad range of topics related to horses and horse sports, including in-depth articles about the causes of racetrack breakdowns and the history of horse breeds. EQUUS is published by Active Interest Media.



About Active Interest Media

https://equusmagazine.com/



