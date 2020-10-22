Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: An Ohio Farm Boy Becomes an Airforce Pilot with the Help of a Friend

This week, the Scientology Information Center highlights a stunning video of an unlikely friendship that set a young man on his career path. This video is part of an extended celebration of the International Day of Friendship.

Clearwater, FL, October 22, 2020 --



In this week’s video, viewers are treated to an inspiring interview of a man named Alfred from a small town in Gratis, Ohio. Alfred met L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology in 1931. Then known as “Flash Hubbard,” Mr. Hubbard and his college friend Flip Browning were on a spring break barnstorming tour of the Midwest when they met Alfred. In the interview Alfred tells of how Mr. Hubbard’s exploits inspired him and other young men to pursue their dreams of flight through the early 1930s and 40s.



“Ron said, ‘Since your family has been so nice to us - next summer, if you come up to Port Huron Michigan, we’ll teach you to fly,’” remarked Alfred. “I jumped at the opportunity and that was a big thrill in my life. I didn’t realize at that age that flying would be part of my life. I dreamed of it being part of my life, I never thought it would come that way. I’ve been glad to be part of the Naval Airforce in the later years, and it was all from the experience that ‘Flash Hubbard’ gave me.”



“Wherever life took Mr. Hubbard in his adventures he always kept in mind, 'People have value and are important,'” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “This vignette is a touching example of his views in practice.”



The International Day of Friendship was designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UN). First becoming popular in the United States in 2011, International Day of Friendship encourages people to connect and build bridges among cultures, countries and ideologies.



For those visitors also curious about the Scientology religion, Churches of Scientology or its Founder, they are welcome to take a self-guided tour through the information panels in the Center’s grand lobby in the historic building.



No appointment is necessary. Masks are required indoors in accordance with the Pinellas County mandate, and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer.



For more information about the Scientology Information Center please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at AppleTV, FireTV and Roku.



