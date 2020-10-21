The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The Complex World of Opportunity Zones: Meeting Reporting Requirements and Keeping Penalties at Bay



New York, NY, October 21, 2020



Event Synopsis:



The Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ) and Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOF) have been rapidly changing over the years. As a result, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been stringently monitoring QOZ and QOF to ensure transparency among businesses and investors. More significantly, in October 2019, the IRS Treasury Department issued the proposed draft of the Opportunity Zone Accountability and Transparency Act which seeks to establish increased reporting framework, disclosure requirements, and penalty structure for QOFs.

As regulatory developments continue to arise, the tax law landscape remains uncertain. Thus, it is important to be in the know of recent and emerging developments in this area of law. Revisiting their reporting practices is also necessary to avoid noncompliance.



Join a distinguished panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide the audience with a comprehensive discussion of the reporting requirements for QOF. They will present trends, developments, and critical issues surrounding this topic and will offer risk mitigation techniques as well as best compliance practices to avoid penalties in this evolving legal climate.



In a live webcast, the speakers will discuss:



· Two Years into the Qualified Opportunity Zones: A Lookback

· Trends and Updates in QOZ

· Opportunity Zone Accountability and Transparency Act

· Reporting Framework

· Disclosure Requirements

· Penalty Framework

· Red Flags

· Best Compliance Practices

· What Lies Ahead



Speakers:



Gary Hobbs, President, BWI, LLC.

John Napoli, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Steven Meier, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Michael Lobie, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



