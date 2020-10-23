Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Jackie Adams as Industrial Engineering Supervisor for Smart Cooling Products

Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Jackie Adams as Industrial Engineering Supervisor for Smart cooling Products.

Sarasota, FL, October 23, 2020 --(



With an extensive background in Engineering, Jackie most recently held the position of Manufacturing Engineer - Controls with Goodman Manufacturing. Jackie holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.



About Smart Cooling Products

Smart Cooling Products is the premier manufacturer of refrigeration and cooling products for the commercial and industrial markets since 1991. They have manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Malaysia. They specialize in the manufacture of an extensive spectrum of custom chillers, air systems, and handling units, with sales representatives and authorized service organizations throughout the USA.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



