Elkos Pens Launches New Gel Pen - Emmi

Kolkata, India, October 24, 2020 --(



Emmi gel pen offers ultra-soft rubber grip, attractive foil design and waterproof Japanese gel ink for smooth writing, comfortable hold and longest-lasting gel ink that doesn’t fade or bleed, making it ideal for use at school or in the office. They are available in striking 7 body colors and 3 ink color option - red, blue and black.



“We’re pleased to release a product that appeals so strongly to our consumers across the board, but especially to a community that actively seeks out and embraces innovation. The all new waterproof Japanese ink technology dries in less than a second on most surfaces, without smudging or smearing. It really doesn’t get any better than that,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.



Packaging

• 1 N Single Box

• 10 N Hanger

• 100 N Inner Box

• 800 N Master Carton



Pricing and Availability

Elkos Emmi gel pen is available now with retailers & wholesalers across India and has been attractively priced. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens .



Company now:

Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.



Company Name: Elkos Pens Limited



Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India



Phone: +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644



Url: https://www.elkospens.com/



