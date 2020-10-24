DPDK Appoints Bill Marks as New Chief Technology Officer

DPDK Digital Agency appoints Bill Marks, a technology expert, creative and visionary, as the new Chief Technology Officer. He will also be part of the leadership team, from where he will be responsible for heading the technology department as well as leading and executing several of the agency’s future-focused technology innovations.

Bill brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him, and has worked in the technology industry for more than twenty years. Marks is a subject matter expert in IT, data and digital environments. He replaces Antwan van der Mooren, former Head of Technology, who after ten years of service decided to further pursue his teaching career.



“Bill is a visionary who has a deep understanding of customer needs and wants and is able to translate that into breakthrough products and solutions. I’m more than confident that he will be an asset to DPDK, where technology, in addition to design and strategy, obtains a balanced position within the strategy formation for upcoming years,” said Pim van Helten, CEO of DPDK.



Marks is no stranger to DPDK and has worked for KNMP, one of the agency’s clients, for almost a decade. At KNMP he was part of the management team and responsible for the entire products and services department. Together with DPDK, Bill launched the award-winning website Apotheek.nl, that has more than 1.7 million monthly website visitors. Before KNMP, Marks worked in different technology capacities at several organizations, such as the Dutch Ministry of education, culture & science, ANWB and KPN.



“Throughout my career, I’ve always envisioned how technology can be creatively applied to solve business problems and pioneer new products and services. I look forward to joining DPDK’s team of exceptional creatives and applying my knowledge and experience to drive the next phase of the agency’s evolution and growth,” said Marks.



About DPDK



