Care at Home Voted #1 Home Care Service in 2020


“Best of Readers’ Choice Awards” gives Care at Home prestigious honor as leader of home care services.

New London, CT, October 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Care at Home has been voted the #1 home care services agency (non-medical) by the 6th Annual Best of Readers' Choice Awards. Presented by The Day, this event recognizes the best people, places, and businesses in Southeastern Connecticut.

"What an honor to be recognized by the community for the quality of care we deliver to our seniors," said Suzanne Karp, founder of Care at Home. "Our entire team of caregivers and support staff continues to raise the bar for home care services in Southeastern Connecticut. And with the increased and necessary precautions we're taking during the ongoing COVID pandemic, our team is committed more than ever to maintaining a level of exceptional care expected by families and their loved ones."

It's not the first time Care at Home has been recognized as a leader in the home care industry for 2020. National awards include Employer of Choice, Provider of Choice, and Leadership In Excellence. More notably, Care at Home is the only home care agency in Southeastern Connecticut and Rhode Island to win all three of these categories.

About Care at Home, LLC: Care at Home, LLC is a trusted expert for non-medical home care services in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Care at Home is in the top 7% of the largest home care agencies in the country and has won national awards for Provider of Choice and Leadership in Excellence with an A+ Rating from the Home Care Standards Bureau. Visit CareAtHomeNow.com to learn more.
