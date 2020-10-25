Grab The Axe Consulting Signs UAT Professor & IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Dr. Mark “The Shark” Smith to Its Advisory Board

Press Releases Grab The Axe Security Consulting Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, October 25, 2020 -- IFBB Professional Bodybuilder and UAT Professor and Program Chair Dr. Mark "The Shark" Smith has signed on to head the Advisory Board for Grab The Axe Security Consulting in Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Smith is an expert in leadership and management. Holding an Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership, an MBA, and a MS in Leadership. He has over 15 years of experience managing and leading people through various industries and levels of organization. Ranging from enterprise level organizations to new start-up companies finding their identity. Leadership is his passion, and he has been recognized numerous times in articles and at his current position as Program Chair of Business and Graduate Studies at the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Arizona.

"Having Dr. Smith onboard brings fresh views and a different perspective to help us reach new heights," stated Grab The Axe Co-Owner Dusten Trounce. "His addition is an asset beyond words."

"In any relationship being both honest and genuine is crucial. Good things come to those who conduct their business in a forthright manner," says Dr. Smith. He is looking forward to working with Grab The Axe, as he believes in both the people leading the firm, as well as the services they provide.

