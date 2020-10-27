Data Facts Ranks in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for 2020

Press Releases Data Facts Inc. Press Release

For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts. Because you deserve a better experience. Memphis, TN, October 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Data Facts, a national and international provider of background screening solutions, proudly announces they, for the third year in a row, have been ranked in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Pre-Employment Screening for 2020.HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings are based on feedback from current clients of the background screening providers. The data is analyzed and measured by service breadth, deal sizes, and quality of service. Scores are then calculated in all three subcategories and an overall score. Data Facts was recognized as an Overall Midsize Program Pre-Employment Screening Leader, a Breadth of Service Leader, a Size of Deal Leader, and a Quality of Service Leader.Julie Henderson, Data Facts’ Vice-President of Sales, is happy with the recognition, and even more pleased with what it represents. “I’m delighted to see Data Facts receive an award that’s driven completely from customer feedback. We are thankful and honored to serve the great organizations that choose to partner with us. Every member of our team gives their best every day. Knowing our clients feel we exceed their expectations is priceless.”Tammy Henry, the Vice-President of Client Success, was also thrilled with the news. “Ranking on this list, which is one of the most noteworthy honors for our industry, is rewarding to our team that builds these relationships every day. Thank you to our incredible, loyal clients for the acknowledgment of our unwavering commitment to excellence.”About HRO TodayHRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 550 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.About Data FactsFor over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts. Because you deserve a better experience. Contact Information Data Facts Inc.

Susan McCullah

800-264-4110



www.datafacts.com



