Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Members Win Travelers STAR Awards

Missouri and Southern Illinoi individuals and agencies recognized by leading property casualty insurer.

Travelers—the second largest writer of U.S. commercial property insurance and the sixth largest writer of U.S. personal insurance through independent agents—recently named Missouri and Illinois STAR (Superior Travelers Agency Award) winners. The individuals and agencies were selected based upon their outstanding production results, customer retention and engagement with Travelers' digital initiatives and IntelliDrive telematics program.Mary Alewel, Office Administrator at Kreismann Bayer Insurance Agency, is the Missouri market agent winner. Alewel has been with the agency since 2015 and has worked in the insurance industry since 2008.Rachael Stuart, Agency Manager at Just4you Insurance Brokers, is the Southern Illinois market agent winner. Stuart has worked at the agency since 2018 handling her clients personal and commercial insurance needs.Thomas Insurance Advisors is the Missouri market agency winner. Founded in 2007, the full-service Chesterfield, Mo. insurance agency is owned by Gary Thomas and specializes in business, home and automobile insurance.Auffenberg Insurance Services is the Southern Illinois market agency winner. Founded in 2018 by co-owners Mike Auffenberg and Nathan Schumacher, the full-service Belleville, Ill. agency specializes in personal lines, as well as fleet and employee workplace benefits.These STAR award winners are members of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.

