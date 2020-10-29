Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Returnity Press Release

Returnity Innovations is Named Winner in Sustainable Consumption Category of Fashion Innovation Award 2020 - Sustainability Edition

Bally, a Swiss luxury brand, in cooperation with Loomish SA, a Swiss investment advisory firm specialized in Lifestyle Tech and start-up scouting, have announced the winners of the competition promoting mature start-up with ground-breaking solutions that could help big fashion brands tackle sustainability.

Brooklyn, NY, October 29, 2020 --(



Returnity is considered the leader in reusable shipping packaging, working with companies to build out solutions and empower the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. They accomplish this by designing and manufacturing reusable boxes and bags that are disrupting the wasteful, expensive, and environmentally harmful shipping packaging market as well as designing closed-loop logistics systems that make it easy – and cost effective – to reaggregate empty packaging.



The three other categories are Sustainable Materials, Sustainable Production, and Sustainable Retailing and Logistics. Out of over 100 international applicants, the list was narrowed down to 16 finalists, and finally the 4 winners were chosen by a prominent international jury panel composed of high-level industry executives, tech leaders and investors. The winners were Piñatex (UK), Pro Flocus (Netherlands), RePack (Finland), and Returnity (USA).



About Returnity

Returnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity will replace the use of over 6 million shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging by August 2020. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co.



About Bally

Bally is a Swiss luxury brand established in 1851, with a rich heritage in shoemaking, and a longstanding relationship to architecture, arts and the environment. Today, the brand offers unique designs across shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear, driven by a dedication to craftsmanship and a contemporary aesthetic. Bally has over 320 retail stores and 500 multi-brand points of sale spanning across 60 countries worldwide, including a global e-commerce platform serving 35 countries. For more information, please visit Bally.com



About Loomish SA

Loomish SA is a Swiss-based investment management firm specialized in Lifestyle Tech, with a focus on Fashion, Food, Travel and Design industries. We are committed to accelerating value creation for all the players within the lifestyle retail ecosystem: investors, digital start-ups and established corporations looking for innovative solutions. Strategically located in Ticino, between the dynamic financial centre Zurich and the global lifestyle hub Milan, Loomish is perfectly positioned to put together the best of the both worlds. We deliver expert guidance and facilitate investments in the Lifestyle Tech arena, focusing primarily on the disruptive technologies offered by medium-sized European start-ups. Find out more at www.awards.loomish.ch and www.loomish.ch.

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



www.returnity.co



