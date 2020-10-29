SMU Cox Announces Agency Partner Interactive on Dallas 100 List of Fastest Growing, Privately Held Companies in Dallas Area

Press Releases Agency Partner Interactive Press Release

Agency Partner Interactive named to the 2020 Dallas 100 List.

Dallas, TX, October 29, 2020 --(



The Dallas 100 competition annually gauges the ascension of privately held companies in Dallas and surrounding cities. The release of the top 100 company names is a precursor to an awards celebration that will culminate in the unveiling of this year’s No. 1 fastest growing, privately held company. Traditionally, the Dallas 100 company names are announced alphabetically at an autumn reception, followed a month later by an awards ceremony that is highlighted by a countdown, with Dallas 100 names divulged in order from No. 100 to No. 1. Because of the pandemic, both of this year’s Dallas 100 events will move to the spring.



Caruth Institute Executive Director Simon Mak intends to announce in December the details of a socially-distanced reception and awards gala. “Of course, everything is contingent upon the pandemic, but we are hopeful that we can hold two safe, in-person events: a reception in late January or early February and our traditional Dallas 100 awards gala in early March,” said Mak. “If we’ve learned anything since the onset of COVID-19, it’s that everything is subject to change. While we’ll remain flexible, we’re hopeful that we can gather in person, masks notwithstanding, to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that is so vital to our economy.”



For 30 years, the Dallas 100 has honored the ingenuity, commitment and perseverance of entrepreneurial businesses, placing the spotlight on their economic contributions. The Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SMU Cox ranks the area’s top 100 entrepreneurial companies based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years. This year, the top 100 companies are based in Dallas and 14 different surrounding cities. The Institute, working with the accounting firm BKD LLP CPAs and Advisors, examined sales from hundreds of companies for 2017 to 2019, the last year for which complete data is available. The winners represent a broad spectrum of Dallas-area businesses.



Sponsors for this year’s event are, in alphabetical order: BKD CPA & Advisors, Cushman & Wakefield, Dallas Business Journal, Executive Press, KRLD NewsRadio 1080, MassMutual Dallas-Fort Worth and Texas Capital Bank.



