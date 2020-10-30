3nayan and Network Gain Form Strategic Alliance

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases 3nayan Consulting Press Release

Bangalore, India, October 30, 2020 --(



With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The 3nayan-NetworkGain partnership brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, product ideation, technology development and deployment, go-to-market and business development strategy and organizational change management to help clients through successful transformations.



“The 3nayan-NetworkGain partnership is a powerful and exciting combination. Our core strength in Strategic Transformations, Organizational Effectiveness, Growth Sustenance and Customer Engagement now become more powerful. NetworkGain’s forte in tech-led revenue growth and revenue maximization is uniquely complimentary to how 3nayan works on an engagement,” said Suhas Dutta, 3nayan’s Co-Founder, Partner. “It rounds up our toolkit beautifully and enables us to jointly access customers we wouldn’t have approached earlier independently. This handshake now allows us to drive far more business impact for our clients.”



“Partnering with 3nayan extends our offerings immensely. Now, additionally we can deliver holistic transformation for our clients, whether Digital or Strategic Business or even Culture type. Together we also offer programs and strategies in Organizational and Operational Effectiveness and can run programs which help manage enterprise-wide Change. Our enhanced portfolio of offerings targets the next generation of technology centric enterprise efforts,” said Koushik Ramani, MD, NetworkGain. “Together, working as one team, we will unlock the deep potential of digital transformations and place our client businesses on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape.”



Additionally, NetworkGain and 3nayan become part of each other’s ecosystems, a network of partnerships that provides access to tools, technologies, and delivery capabilities that help both to deliver breakthrough client results globally.



About 3nayan:

3nayan enables business and people proficiency of organizations, and their transformation towards industry leadership. It provides Strategy Advisory and Execution services in Digital Transformation (DX), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Process Engineering to enable Growth Sustenance, Organizational Effectiveness and Business Transformation.



Learn more on 3nayan.in and follow updates on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.



About NetworkGain:

NetworkGain is a new age consulting company operating in the point of culmination between business and technology, accounting humane perspective. They mentor technology start-ups in their business journey and work with large enterprise clients on technology strategy and adoption. NetworkGain’s cohort system is strong with start-ups in disruptive technologies like AR/VR, IIOT, Network and Edge Computing.



