Premier BPO Named Second in Top Pakistani BPO Companies

US-based outsourcing firm highlighted for exceptional services by a well-known market insight platform.

Clarksville, TN, October 30, 2020 --(



Clutch provides in-depth, unbiased, market metrics, and performance reviews, for businesses to make the felicitous choice for a competitive partnering enterprise. Their panel of analysts consists of field experts from across the globe. They facilitate data-driven trends and surveys for compiling the crown of consistently achieving organizations.



Pakistan is gradually emerging on the globe as a select outsourcing location, only seems to be fueled by top-performing companies like Premier BPO. In the limelight for Financial, Healthcare, and E-commerce industry services in particular; the company received multiple positive reviews under the Clutch "firms that deliver" profile.



Here’s what the company COO, Dave Shapiro, had to say about the happening:

“We are excited to be ranked extremely high in the Clutch Leaders Matrix for BPO providers in Pakistan. Pakistan is an emerging destination in the BPO landscape and we are proud to be a leader in this country’s growth in this industry. Pakistan has allowed us to provide a high-quality workforce to our North American clients at a cost typically lower than other offshore locations. Pakistan is a key part of our global footprint and is actually a strategic differentiator for Premier BPO in the marketplace.”



Contact Information:

Dave Shapiro

Chief Operating Officer

Premier BPO LLC

(248) 797-1313

Email: dshapiro@premierbpo.com

About Premier BPO:



Sam Aslam

424-286-2379



https://www.premierbpo.com



