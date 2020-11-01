Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Research America Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Research America Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Steve French Awarded "Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Leaders" in the World

Steve French, a renowned researcher, thought leader, and behavioral scientist, recently won the award for "Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Leaders" in the world.

Newtown Square, PA, November 01, 2020 --(



“We are very proud of Steve and all of his accomplishments,” said Robert Porter, CEO at Research America, Inc. “It’s an honor to have Steve as part of our executive team. His extensive knowledge and experience is a true asset to our company.”



Most recently, Mr. French was managing partner and Co-owner of Natural Marketing Institute (NMI), a world-leading strategic marketing consultancy focused on health, wellness and sustainability. His mission is working with clients to drive global strategies and behavior change for personal wellness and the health of the planet. In the end, this mission is to help make the world become a better place to live – both now and for future generations.



Mr. French works with many global Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, start-up companies, associations, and various organizations across a wide range of industries to identify, validate and monitor marketplace opportunities. He has also pioneered a range of consumer research databases having interviewed over one million consumers around the globe over the past 20 years.



Mr. French has published over 200 research reports, published articles, and is a contributor to worldwide media, including Fox TV, NBC News, Time Magazine, The New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, International Herald Tribune, Forbes, and many others. As a recognized industry expert, Mr. French’s expertise is also utilized on a regular basis by many trade publications and over 30 business journals. Steve is a regular speaker and keynote, with speeches at more than 100 international industry events and conferences and holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Penn State University (1983) and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Scranton (1988). In addition, Mr. French received the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award at Penn State.



Research America has grown to 14 offices nationally and more than 300 researchers. The company provides a full-service suite of capabilities including consumer web panels; quantitative data collection; qualitative facilities; sensory and user experience lab testing; and data science capabilities. The company has grown organically and through acquisitions of boutique research firms in many verticals. For more information, please call 610-356-1800 or visit www.ResearchAmericaInc.com. Newtown Square, PA, November 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve French, a renowned researcher, thought leader, behavioral scientist, and currently senior vice president at Research America, Inc. recently won the award for "Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Leaders" in the world. Mr. French won this award for his contributions to the industry and will be honored for his achievements in revolutionizing the future of marketing. Steve will now become a part of history as one of the best marketers in the world and will receive his award and recognition in front of an audience of 400-500 global marketers, advertisers, and key industry players at the MARsum Las Vegas conference in April 2021.“We are very proud of Steve and all of his accomplishments,” said Robert Porter, CEO at Research America, Inc. “It’s an honor to have Steve as part of our executive team. His extensive knowledge and experience is a true asset to our company.”Most recently, Mr. French was managing partner and Co-owner of Natural Marketing Institute (NMI), a world-leading strategic marketing consultancy focused on health, wellness and sustainability. His mission is working with clients to drive global strategies and behavior change for personal wellness and the health of the planet. In the end, this mission is to help make the world become a better place to live – both now and for future generations.Mr. French works with many global Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, start-up companies, associations, and various organizations across a wide range of industries to identify, validate and monitor marketplace opportunities. He has also pioneered a range of consumer research databases having interviewed over one million consumers around the globe over the past 20 years.Mr. French has published over 200 research reports, published articles, and is a contributor to worldwide media, including Fox TV, NBC News, Time Magazine, The New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, International Herald Tribune, Forbes, and many others. As a recognized industry expert, Mr. French’s expertise is also utilized on a regular basis by many trade publications and over 30 business journals. Steve is a regular speaker and keynote, with speeches at more than 100 international industry events and conferences and holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Penn State University (1983) and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Scranton (1988). In addition, Mr. French received the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award at Penn State.Research America has grown to 14 offices nationally and more than 300 researchers. The company provides a full-service suite of capabilities including consumer web panels; quantitative data collection; qualitative facilities; sensory and user experience lab testing; and data science capabilities. The company has grown organically and through acquisitions of boutique research firms in many verticals. For more information, please call 610-356-1800 or visit www.ResearchAmericaInc.com. Contact Information Research America Inc.

DeAnna Swinton

610-356-1800



https://researchamericainc.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Research America Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend