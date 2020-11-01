Adeoye Olukotun, M.D., MPH, FACC Joins Evon Medics, LLC as Advisor

Press Releases Evon Medics, LLC Press Release

Website: https://www.evonmedics.com Elkridge, MD, November 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Small business, Evon Medics, LLC today announced that pharmaceutical luminary and cardiologist, Dr. Adeoye Olukotun has joined the advisory board of the company in a formal advisory role. Dr. Olukotun is currently the Chief Executive Officer of CR Strategies, LLC, which consults on clinical trial design and FDA strategy for pharmaceutical product development, and he sits on the board of 2 publicly traded pharmaceutical companies.Charles Nwaokobia, Chief Operating Officer, Evon Medics, LLC commented, “It is an honor to have Dr. Oye Olukotun as an advisor to Evon Medics. He brings over 30 years of experience in clinical research and drug development in the pharmaceutical industry. This is valuable to us as we progress through the clinical trial phases of our medical devices and therapeutics to commercialization and market entry. We have also been able to leverage his vast network and connections within the healthcare industry for discussions on collaborations and strategic partnership to help take our solutions to market.”Dr. Olukotun is also the former Chief Executive Officer of EpiGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and the former Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CardioVax, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative cardiovascular therapies. He co-founded VIA Pharmaceuticals and served as the company’s Chief Medical Officer. Before CardioVax and VIA, he was Chief Medical Officer of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a cardiovascular drug development company, until its acquisition by Pfizer in 2004. From 1996 to 2000, Dr. Olukotun was Vice President of Medical and Regulatory Affairs and Chief Medical Officer of Mallinckrodt Inc. Prior to joining Mallinckrodt, Dr. Olukotun spent 14 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, where he served as Vice President of two divisions focused on cardiovascular research. At Squibb, Dr. Olukotun was part of the team that won FDA approval for two revolutionary drugs: Capoten® (captopril) and Pravachol® (pravastatin). Dr. Olukotun is a Board-Certified cardiologist and a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology as well as the American Heart Association.Evon Medics, LLC is a medical devices and medical research company founded in April 2013 by Johns Hopkins trained physicians. The company develops therapeutics and devices for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease, Opioid Use Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic pain, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases that have remained elusive to treatment. Its Head Office is in Elkridge, Maryland.Contact name: Charles NwaokobiaEmail: cnwaokobia@evonmedics.orgPhone: 914-888-7678Website: https://www.evonmedics.com Contact Information Evon Medics, LLC

