PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Impact Branding Consulting Gets Certified to do Business with the Government


Atlanta, GA, November 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., grows its business credibility and network with four certifications from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S., and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

Certifications received from the WBENC include the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification and the Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certification, which validate that the business is 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women. Those assigned by the GDOT include the Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification, which requires 51% of the company to be owned by a minority individual, and the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certification, which requires 51% of the company to be owned by a socially and economically disadvantaged person.

These certifications give the company the ability to compete for real-time business opportunities with government agencies, state, local and federal, as well as access to grants, best-in-class programming, events and networking opportunities. The process to receive these certifications involved formal documentation of the company's existence, financial infrastructure, standardization in operations and a site visit to the Impact Branding office to interview the CEO, Natasha E. Davis.

“Receiving these nationally-recognized certifications further distinguishes Impact Branding Consulting as a credible, capable and admirable organization,” Davis said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done to grow as a company and am eager to broaden our network with other leading organizations within the WBENC and GDOT networks.”

About Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.
Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. is a brand strategy consulting firm that specializes in providing end to end strategic planning, brand positioning and training & development. They are committed to enhancing the performance and efficiency of day to day operations for companies.

Interviews are being accepted. For more information, visit http://www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org.
Contact Information
Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.
Natasha Davis
678-390-2681
Contact
www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help