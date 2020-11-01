Impact Branding Consulting Gets Certified to do Business with the Government

Press Releases Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. Press Release

Atlanta, GA, November 01, 2020 --(



Certifications received from the WBENC include the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification and the Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certification, which validate that the business is 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women. Those assigned by the GDOT include the Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification, which requires 51% of the company to be owned by a minority individual, and the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certification, which requires 51% of the company to be owned by a socially and economically disadvantaged person.



These certifications give the company the ability to compete for real-time business opportunities with government agencies, state, local and federal, as well as access to grants, best-in-class programming, events and networking opportunities. The process to receive these certifications involved formal documentation of the company's existence, financial infrastructure, standardization in operations and a site visit to the Impact Branding office to interview the CEO, Natasha E. Davis.



“Receiving these nationally-recognized certifications further distinguishes Impact Branding Consulting as a credible, capable and admirable organization,” Davis said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done to grow as a company and am eager to broaden our network with other leading organizations within the WBENC and GDOT networks.”



About Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. is a brand strategy consulting firm that specializes in providing end to end strategic planning, brand positioning and training & development. They are committed to enhancing the performance and efficiency of day to day operations for companies.



Natasha Davis

678-390-2681



www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org



