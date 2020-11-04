Press Releases Explain Ninja Press Release

Explain Ninja is Leading the List of the Best Explainer Video Production Agencies in Poland for 2020

In October 2020, The Manifest published the list of The Best Video Production Companies. A Polish animation production agency, Explain Ninja, entered the Top 3 leaders.

Warsaw, Poland, November 04, 2020 --(



Consequently, video production services are in high demand today. Although the web is crowded with hundreds of explainer video production companies, choosing the right video creation partner is quite challenging for business owners. Luckily, market analytics team like The Manifest conduct annual industry research and define the top explainer video production companies in different countries.



In October 2020, The Manifest published a new list of the best video production agencies and featured Explain Ninja as one of the industry leaders.



About Explain Ninja

Explain Ninja (https://explain.ninja/) is a Poland-based animated explainer video production company with extensive experience in serving business worldwide. The studio has already created more than 200 videos for startups and top brands like Google, Atlassian, Codio, Bolt, Zoom, and others. Operating since 2013, Explain Ninja has received many industry awards and has been featured by experts on authoritative B2B ranking platforms like Clutch, The Manifest, GoodFirms, and others.



Award-Winning Video Production Services

Explain Ninja offers a full suite of animated video production services, including briefing, scriptwriting, storyboarding, illustration, animation, and voice-over. The team produces different animation types for clients, spanning 2D animation, 3D animation, whiteboard animation, stop motion, and motion graphics.



Excellent Animation Quality Featured by Top Media

The company brings together a team of professional illustrators, animators, and video producers working together for many years. It allows providing smooth and effective collaboration on the project and delivering the best quality video content to clients. Explain Ninja’s animation works have been featured by top media companies like NBC, ABC, Huffington Post and others.



Dana Kachan

+48 22 208 61 11



https://explain.ninja/

Marketing Manager



