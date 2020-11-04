Returnity Innovations is Shortlisted in the Beyond the Bag Challenge, Chosen from a Pool of 455 Teams Across 60 Countries

Press Releases Returnity Press Release

The Beyond the Bag Initiative Aims to Identify, Pilot and Implement Viable Design Solutions and Models That More Sustainably Serve the Purpose of the Current Retail Bag

About Returnity

Returnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging and delivery. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for the shipping and delivery of reusable packaging, allowing companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity has replaced the use of millions of shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co. Brooklyn, NY, November 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag announced their shortlist of solutions across reusable design, innovative materials, and enabling technology, which includes US-based Returnity Innovations. From a pool of 455 submissions across 60 countries, 58 finalists were chosen. Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy launched the initiative with Founding Partners CVS Health, Target and Walmart. Kroger joined as Grocery Sector Lead Partner, DICK’S Sporting Goods as Sports & Outdoors Sector Lead Partner, and Hy-Vee and Walgreens as Supporting Partners, alongside Conservation International and Ocean Conservancy as Environmental Advisory Partners. OpenIDEO is the Consortium’s Innovation Partner.Returnity has replaced millions of single-use shipping and delivery bags and boxes through the strategic integration of their innovative, reusable packaging. Their focus on the operational and logistical challenges associated with the circular economy has made it simple and cost effective to displace disposable packaging for a growing list of products and retailers.“Returnity has put in the work to understand how best to stitch together the necessary components of reusable systems,” said Mike Newman, CEO of Returnity Innovations. “What’s more is that, through our partnerships with large companies, we have proven to be able to integrate reusables and coordinate logistics at scale. That is truly the key to real momentum in the shift to the circular economy.”The three broad categories of innovation that will be focused on in this next phase of the Beyond the Bag Challenge are reusable designs, innovative materials and enabling technology. Award winners will be chosen after this refinement phase.About ReturnityReturnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging and delivery. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for the shipping and delivery of reusable packaging, allowing companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity has replaced the use of millions of shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co. Contact Information Returnity

