Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Francisco Davila as Agility Onboarding and Acquisitions Manager for Hardwoods Distribution, Inc.

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Francisco Davila as Agility Onboarding and Acquisitions Manager for Hardwoods Distribution, Inc.

Francisco brings to this role extensive experience in Agility Management, most recently holding the position of Agility Support and Training Coordinator with Boise Cascade. Francisco received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the College of Idaho and his MBA in Management and Strategy from Western Governor’s University.



Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) is North America’s largest wholesale distributor of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. With four brands and 60 distribution centers strategically located across the United States and Canada, Hardwoods Distribution is uniquely positioned to provide their customers with immediate access to large, diverse inventory and their vendors a broad channel to market.



Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



