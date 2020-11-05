Onboarding Expert Named an "Influential Woman in Business"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

As National Van Lines Director of Agency Services, Shelly onboards new interstate-moving agents and trains the company’s entire family of relocation partners. One of her most significant accomplishments: developing a virtual training module to orient new agents.



Her efforts have proven essential to National Van Lines agent retention, ensuring the company has a continuous coast-to-coast network of affiliated movers to implement interstate moves, whether that means a transcontinental relocation from Maine to California or transporting a customer’s belongings along the Eastern Seaboard from New York to Florida.



“We are extremely proud of Shelly and this well-deserved recognition,” National Van Lines Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “Shelly’s career has been defined by her tireless work ethic and dedication to National Van Lines.”



Trainer extraordinaire Shelly also dedicates her time and energy to several charities: Move For Hunger, Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Plus, as an avid motorcyclist, she’s participated in several Cruisin’ for St. Jude motorcycle rides.



“Shelly is passionate about her career and helping the company exceed our objectives,” Mark Doyle said. “She takes on responsibility and leads by example. She’s a friend to all and is very involved in her community. We extend our congratulations to her and are excited about the future with Shelly as an employee of the company.”



Shelly attained her B.A. in business administration from Aurora University. Her education constantly continues, however, either while on the job or through more formal channels. She graduated in spring 2020 from the American Moving & Storage Association’s Leaders Program, which focuses on creating “the next generation of leaders.” Shelly found it to be a boundary-demolishing experience and one that immediately impacted her engagement with fellow employees.



National Van Lines invites you to join the Nov. 12 Influential Women in Business Virtual Recognition Webcast. Registration is free: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/influential-women-in-business-virtual-recognition-webcast-tickets-125208436805



