Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Boundary Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Boundary Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Boundary Systems SA Recognized by PTC as Reseller in South Africa

Cleveland, OH, November 06, 2020 --(



Boundary, a member of the PDSVISION Group of companies, is part of a leading software provider and support company for users of CAD, CAE, PDM, Product Lifecycle Management and other sophisticated design and simulation products. PDSVISION is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and has been rapidly growing its global presence through its distribution of Creo, Windchill and ThingWorx. The Boundary initiatives in South Africa are an expansion of its presence throughout Europe and North America.



“PTC has recognized that Boundary Systems SA has the local technical expertise to support customers throughout South Africa. We are looking forward to supporting and expanding the PTC product footprint here, while helping manufacturing companies increase product quality and decrease time to value,” says Natasha Sampson, Managing Director of Boundary Systems SA.



“Our expansion into South Africa is part of PTC’s commitment to growing and strengthening their channel presence globally. We strive to always provide best in class support and service to our customers regardless of where they are in the world, and our help these customers achieve their development goals with the top line technology that PTC provides,” says Otto Wetterlin, CEO of PDSVISION Group AB.



Boundary Systems SA is open and operating effective immediately.



About Boundary Systems SA



Boundary Systems SA provides technology solutions that enhance how products are developed and manufactured in the South African region. From consulting to implementation to training, Boundary Systems SA is uniquely positioned to help companies become more profitable and more competitive with the latest manufacturing technology as well as with the tools they already own.



About PDSVISION



PDSVISION is a global provider of solutions and services focused on helping companies successfully enable their Digital Transformation Journey specialized in 3D Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Data Management (PDM), Simulation Modelling (CAE), Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR) and Aftermarket Solutions.



PDSVISION is considered the leading and trusted advisor within the product development sectors. We achieve this by combining best-in-class software solutions, technical support and professional training, with divisions located across the globe. Our solutions are mainly based around the PTC portfolio of products and services including PTC Creo, PTC Windchill, Arbortext and Thingworx – as well as ANSYS CAE simulations solutions. We also develop our own range of software applications to add extra functionality to further enhance utilization for our main solutions.



PDSVISION Group is comprised of several independent companies, based globally. The parent group, as well as its individual divisions and subsidiaries are accredited with both global and local credit awards, ensuring a sound financial footing for all commercial relationships and dealings.



About PTC



PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency and increase workflow productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it. Cleveland, OH, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Boundary Systems SA (Boundary), a provider of PTC products and services, was recognized by PTC as the newest reseller and service partner in South Africa.Boundary, a member of the PDSVISION Group of companies, is part of a leading software provider and support company for users of CAD, CAE, PDM, Product Lifecycle Management and other sophisticated design and simulation products. PDSVISION is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and has been rapidly growing its global presence through its distribution of Creo, Windchill and ThingWorx. The Boundary initiatives in South Africa are an expansion of its presence throughout Europe and North America.“PTC has recognized that Boundary Systems SA has the local technical expertise to support customers throughout South Africa. We are looking forward to supporting and expanding the PTC product footprint here, while helping manufacturing companies increase product quality and decrease time to value,” says Natasha Sampson, Managing Director of Boundary Systems SA.“Our expansion into South Africa is part of PTC’s commitment to growing and strengthening their channel presence globally. We strive to always provide best in class support and service to our customers regardless of where they are in the world, and our help these customers achieve their development goals with the top line technology that PTC provides,” says Otto Wetterlin, CEO of PDSVISION Group AB.Boundary Systems SA is open and operating effective immediately.About Boundary Systems SABoundary Systems SA provides technology solutions that enhance how products are developed and manufactured in the South African region. From consulting to implementation to training, Boundary Systems SA is uniquely positioned to help companies become more profitable and more competitive with the latest manufacturing technology as well as with the tools they already own.About PDSVISIONPDSVISION is a global provider of solutions and services focused on helping companies successfully enable their Digital Transformation Journey specialized in 3D Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Data Management (PDM), Simulation Modelling (CAE), Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR) and Aftermarket Solutions.PDSVISION is considered the leading and trusted advisor within the product development sectors. We achieve this by combining best-in-class software solutions, technical support and professional training, with divisions located across the globe. Our solutions are mainly based around the PTC portfolio of products and services including PTC Creo, PTC Windchill, Arbortext and Thingworx – as well as ANSYS CAE simulations solutions. We also develop our own range of software applications to add extra functionality to further enhance utilization for our main solutions.PDSVISION Group is comprised of several independent companies, based globally. The parent group, as well as its individual divisions and subsidiaries are accredited with both global and local credit awards, ensuring a sound financial footing for all commercial relationships and dealings.About PTCPTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency and increase workflow productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it. Contact Information Boundary Systems

Nicole Dahringer

440-274-0291



boundarysys.co.za



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Boundary Systems Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend