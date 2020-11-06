Careington Executive Jeremy Hedrick Re-Elected to the NADP Board and Appointed as Board Chair

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Careington announces Jeremy Hedrick has been re-elected to the NADP Board of Directors and appointed as Board Chair.

Frisco, TX, November 06, 2020 --(



NADP is an organization recognized as a resource of the dental benefits industry and the only national trade association that includes a full spectrum of dental benefits companies operating in the U.S. NADP has a mission to promote and advance the dental benefits industry to improve consumer access to affordable, quality dental care.



Jeremy has nearly two decades of experience at Careington. Throughout his tenure, he has successfully held many senior leadership positions and has gained a breadth of knowledge and experience in the dental benefits industry, particularly with the strategic growth and maintenance of Careington’s national dental networks. Jeremy’s visionary leadership and strategic direction have been instrumental to the success of the Careington companies’ business model.



“I’ve been honored to serve on the NADP Board of Directors for the last three years,” said Jeremy Hedrick. “As Board Chair, I will have the continued opportunity to be part of this great association to join in its efforts of improving access to affordable dental care, which is particularly vital now as people across the nation are facing the financial impacts of the health care crisis.”



Careington is an established leader in the health care and dental benefits space. Careington owns and operates some of the largest discount and PPO networks in the U.S. Additionally, Careington is a nationally licensed Third Party Administrator through its affiliate Careington Benefit Solutions and provides full-scale administration including billing and claims processing of self-insured dental plans.



Beyond dental, Careington has a growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness, lifestyle and financial products and services. Careington provides several nationwide telehealth solutions through its affiliate DialCare, including telemedicine, telebehavioral health and teledentistry programs.



Careington’s products and services are available to organizations of any size and individual consumers. To learn more, please visit www.careington.com.



About Careington



Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



