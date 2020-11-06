Americanoize Proud to be Named a Top Social Media Marketing Partner in Florida by Clutch

Press Releases Americanoize Press Release

Miami, FL, November 06, 2020 --(



In light of Americanoize's success and dedication, they’ve been named a top social media marketing partner in Miami by Clutch, a data-driven research platform. They use a one-of-a-kind ranking formula to compare leaders in a number of service sectors.



“We are glad to have been chosen Americanoize as a leader in Influencer Marketing Strategies.”

– CEO, Americanoize



Clients’ feedback is a huge component in helping earn this award. As part of the process, Clutch analysts interview past and current clients to gauge vendor impact in a given sector. Take a look at some of the kind words customers had to share below:



“We presented the video in a big convention meeting (100 people +) we had a return of investment that same day that surpassed $100,000. Their knowledge in production, photography, marketing and creative is impressive. They can produce all over the world and have a unique taste.”

– Creative Director, Creative Agency



“The videos were transmitted during international shows and online and the events hosted numerous music and cinema celebrities. The knowledge and the spirit to afford any kind of situations were impressive.”

– Founder, TV & Film Company



Andrea Angioli

786-908-7856



americanoize.com

https://www.instagram.com/euphoriaamericanoize/



