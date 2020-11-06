RTA Outdoor Living Announces New Additions to Their Growing Sales Force

Press Releases RTA Outdoor Living Press Release

Greenland, NH, November 06, 2020 --(



Oriana DiNella is a graduate of Northeastern University with a BS in marketing and joins the RTA Outdoor Living team with over 10 years of experience in the fashion and design industry. In her role as a designer, stylist and entrepreneur, Oriana has worked with Fortune 1000 companies and startups in e-commerce, retail and print publications to create strong visual brands. In 2013, Oriana helped build from the ground up the home department of a prominent luxury e commerce website that was eventually acquired.



A New Hampshire native, Oriana is excited to be back among nature and a daily outdoor lifestyle. An avid runner - when she is not working, she is probably on a run in the woods or at the beach.



For the last several years Nate served as a Manager for Marriott International’s Global Residential Operations. In that position, he managed the development pipeline of residential projects and spearheaded strategic renovation programs to help enhance properties’ asset quality - including by adding outdoor living areas. Prior to that role, he was the Asset and Governance Manager for The Ritz-Carlton Club, St. Thomas, overseeing association governance compliance and capital projects for the resort.



Nate graduated from Endicott College and lives in Dover, New Hampshire, with his fiancée Sarah and dog Izzy. When not working or walking Izzy, he can often be found golfing, hiking, or skiing.



