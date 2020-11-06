Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Daugherty Business Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Daugherty Business Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: American Heart Association Recognizes Daugherty Business Solutions for Workplace Health Achievement

Creve Coeur, MO, November 06, 2020 --(



The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 45 members from some of America’s largest companies that are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health. The Index is a web-based scorecard that looks at organizational best practices and aggregates employee health data to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs. Studies show that worksites that have a culture of health with comprehensive, evidence-based policies and programs, as well as support from senior leadership, are more likely to have engaged employees and a healthier, more productive workforce.



“I am so excited Daugherty is on the list again this year,” said Daugherty Employee Engagement Specialist Maribeth Bendick. "Although our program looked a little different, I am amazed at the creativity and ability to shift many of our efforts virtual. A big thank you to the American Heart Association for hosting this award and reminding all employers the value of investing in their employees’ health.”



The Index is unique because it calculates an average heart health score for employees of participating companies that securely submit aggregate health data through Life’s Simple 7®, the American Heart Association’s definition of ideal cardiovascular health based on seven risk factors. Life’s Simple 7® includes smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure. Companies receive benchmarking reports, which allow them to identify potential areas of improvement so that they can advance their annual performance and recognition.



About Daugherty Business Solutions

For over 35 years, Daugherty has been helping corporations understand how to leverage technology strategically to differentiate their business with their customers. Operating in nine business units with over 1,400 consultants across the nation, Daugherty’s capabilities in software engineering, data analytics, business analysis, delivery leadership and more are driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction with our clients. Daugherty’s blend of proprietary methods, techniques and tools have enabled the company to deliver highly visible and mission-critical initiatives for clients, making it a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500. For more information, visit daugherty.com.



About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. They dedicate their efforts to ensure that equitable health is available to all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers, it funds innovative research, advocates for the public’s health and shares lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Creve Coeur, MO, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been awarded the 2020 Workplace Health Achievement Award from the American Heart Association. For taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace, Daugherty achieved national Bronze Level recognition. Daugherty is one of 776 organizations that completed the Index assessment this year, evaluating the time between July 30, 2019, to June 30, 2020.The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 45 members from some of America’s largest companies that are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health. The Index is a web-based scorecard that looks at organizational best practices and aggregates employee health data to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs. Studies show that worksites that have a culture of health with comprehensive, evidence-based policies and programs, as well as support from senior leadership, are more likely to have engaged employees and a healthier, more productive workforce.“I am so excited Daugherty is on the list again this year,” said Daugherty Employee Engagement Specialist Maribeth Bendick. "Although our program looked a little different, I am amazed at the creativity and ability to shift many of our efforts virtual. A big thank you to the American Heart Association for hosting this award and reminding all employers the value of investing in their employees’ health.”The Index is unique because it calculates an average heart health score for employees of participating companies that securely submit aggregate health data through Life’s Simple 7®, the American Heart Association’s definition of ideal cardiovascular health based on seven risk factors. Life’s Simple 7® includes smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure. Companies receive benchmarking reports, which allow them to identify potential areas of improvement so that they can advance their annual performance and recognition.About Daugherty Business SolutionsFor over 35 years, Daugherty has been helping corporations understand how to leverage technology strategically to differentiate their business with their customers. Operating in nine business units with over 1,400 consultants across the nation, Daugherty’s capabilities in software engineering, data analytics, business analysis, delivery leadership and more are driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction with our clients. Daugherty’s blend of proprietary methods, techniques and tools have enabled the company to deliver highly visible and mission-critical initiatives for clients, making it a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500. For more information, visit daugherty.com.About the American Heart AssociationThe American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. They dedicate their efforts to ensure that equitable health is available to all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers, it funds innovative research, advocates for the public’s health and shares lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Contact Information Daugherty Business Solutions

John Hartmann

(800) 737-8200



www.daugherty.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Daugherty Business Solutions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend