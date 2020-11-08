Shri Tulsi Ram Agrawal, Vice Chairman, Vishal Group Honoured with Prabal Janasewa Shree Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vishal Group Press Release

Shri Tulsi Ram Agrawal, Vice Chairman, Vishal Group, has recently been awarded the prestigious Prabal Janasewa Shree Award by the Government of Nepal for his immense contribution and hard work towards the economic growth of Nepal. The award was given to him by the honourable president of Nepal, Smt. Bidhya Devi Bhandari on September 19, 2020, on fifth constitution day, 2020.

Kathmandu, Nepal, November 08, 2020 --(



Shri Tulsi Ram Agrawal has been engaged in the industrial, commercial and trade sectors of the country since the last five decades. He started his journey under the guidance of the visionary Shri Gordhandas Agrawal, who laid the foundation of Vishal Group. Since then, with his impeccable knowledge, innovation and passion towards the work, Tulsi Ram Agrawal has been one of the major catalysts behind the success of Vishal Group. He, along with Shri Jagdish Prasad Agrawal, Chairman, Shri Trilok Chand, Vice Chairman and Shri Ashok Kumar Agrawal, Managing Director of the Group has been instrumental in achieving the position where Vishal Group is today.



“I would like to thank the authorities for even considering me for this prestigious award. As a citizen of Nepal, I feel extremely thrilled, delighted and happy for getting this award and at the same time, this award will work as a motivation for me to work further and harder for the country and the company in the coming days,” said Shri Tulsi Ram Agrawal speaking on the occasion. Shri Agrawal is also one of the board members of Vishal Group.



About Vishal Group:



Vishal Group is a diversified regional MNC headquartered in Nepal. The business activities cover a wide range of sectors including distribution, financial services, manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, education etc. with a motto of Building Better Lives. Originating in humble beginnings, today the Group is a major contributor to the national economy and to the society at large. The Group is built on values and practice that have held consistent for generations.



Sunil Chhetri

+97715111104



www.vishalgroup.com



