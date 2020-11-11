Grab The Axe Consulting Signs Management and Planning Expert Chris Andres to Its Advisory Board

Press Releases Grab The Axe Security Consulting Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, November 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Management and Planning Expert Chris Andres has signed on to the Advisory Board for Grab The Axe Security Consulting in Phoenix, Arizona. Chris has more than 20 years of public and private sector experience in aviation, project management, planning, facility operations, and contract management. Chris brings a systems-based approach to operational issues in dynamic and regulated environments. He has overseen lines of business with multi-million dollar revenues and capital programs.Chris has a masters degree in environmental planning from Arizona State University and a bachelor's degree in economics."Chris has an incredible background in government management and planning. Chris is able to see things from every angle, giving him the ability to fairly assess the needs of highly disparate groups and departments equally," stated Grab The Axe Co-Owner Marie Welch. "His knowledge and experience has already proven to be a major asset to the company.""I'm very excited to join the GTA team as an advisor. GTA is a highly talented, effective, and innovative company, and their approach to customer security is without equal," says Mr. Andres.Grab The Axe Consulting is a cyber and physical security consulting firm that strives to protect businesses from both internal and external threats. Founded in 2019, the company offers security consulting and penetration testing services catering to every market segment.

