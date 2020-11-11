Aurachain Announces New Partnership with Digital Transformation Leader KPMG

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Aurachain AG Press Release

Bucharest, Romania, November 11, 2020 --(



The new partnership offers customers a new pathway to innovation by combining the low-code power of the Aurachain platform with KPMG’s domain expertise in several industries, including financial services, retail and utilities.



As Richard Perrin, Head of KPMG in Romania’s Advisory Department, comments: “I’m looking forward to working together with Aurachain to support our clients with digital transformation. KPMG has considerable experience in the field and recently we set up a Center of Excellence to help clients make the most of opportunities deriving from artificial intelligence and data and analytics. The center is accredited to KPMG’s Global Lighthouse, which coordinates KPMG member firms’ efforts to support clients in this field. The partnership with Aurachain will add their unique experience of low code application development to our existing offering, bringing additional opportunities to offer services to our clients.”



As Anemari Ionescu, Director of Digital Solutions at KPMG in Romania and of the Lighthouse Project adds: “I am delighted to have partnered with Aurachain, a natural step in the development of KPMG Lighthouse in Romania in terms of expanding the network of strategic partnerships and adding more technical knowledge and competencies to the KPMG Lighthouse team existing expertise. The KPMG Advisory team will go through a period of technical training and we will be able to offer complex digital transformation projects to our clients in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.”



Together, Aurachain and KPMG will enable customers to massively accelerate their digital initiatives, build innovative solutions in days and ultimately transform their operations in much shorter timeframes than previously possible.



"We are genuinely excited to be partnering with KPMG and with it the opportunity to extend the value of our respective offerings," said Adela Wiener, CEO at Aurachain. "Aurachain provides a unique approach to low-code digital operations, offering organizations the ability to deliver enterprise grade software solutions in days, to address their pressing operational and growth challenges. In combination with KPMG’s extensive and deep understanding of client business operations, we anticipate the creation of an entirely new and transformational portfolio of operational solutions for our joint customers."



Aurachain and KPMG are pushing the boundaries of efficient digital operations and offering customers the peace of mind that results from a holistic approach that combines consulting, business expertise and the best low-code platform currently available.



About Aurachain

Aurachain is the leading low-code rapid application development platform for global businesses to build both digital process applications and blockchain-hosted smart contracts. It was built to help clients bridge the present to the future by empowering businesses to create their own digital process applications, while simultaneously futureproofing the arrival of business ecosystems based on blockchain technology and collaborative trust.



Find out more at www.aurachain.ch



About KPMG

KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 147 countries and have 219,000 professionals working in member firms around the world. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative (“KPMG International”), a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.



KPMG in Romania and Moldova operates from six offices located in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi, Timisoara and Chisinau.



Mihaela Lupu

+41 (0)41 662 26 88



www.aurachain.ch



