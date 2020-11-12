United® Real Estate to Expand Operations, Announces VP of Franchise Development

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Company Expects to Double Agent Count in the Next 12 Months

United Real Estate – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system including its proprietary Bullseye™ technology platform to drive improved outcomes for our affiliated agents and brokers. United Real Estate has locations in 23 states with more than 85 offices and over 5,600 Agents. Dallas, TX, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United® Real Estate, one of the nation’s fastest-growing private real estate companies, announced the expansion of franchise operations and the addition of Nancy Dancsecs, CRP, as Vice President of Franchise Development. In this position, Dancsecs will help lead the expansion of franchise offices and Agents throughout the United States. The company anticipates doubling the size of its sales force within the next 12 months with franchise and company-owned operations expansion plans.In the last 12 months, United has experienced rapid growth through an increased inflow of Agents joining the firm and through mergers and acquisitions. Notably, Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale and its nearly 1,000 Agents joined United last October. United’s unique blend of Real Estate and IT industry expertise has allowed it to develop proprietary services, tools and technology at below-market cost. In turn, the firm is able to provide Agents with a productivity platform and 100% commission compensation.Dancsecs has over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, spending seven and a half years under the Realogy family of brands. Most recently, Dancsecs served as executive consultant for growth strategy, working with the top companies within the Century 21 Real Estate brand. Her extensive background in business consulting, with a lengthy record of successful leadership in residential real estate, including luxury & relocation, brings a well-rounded perspective to the growth and development of the United network. Dancsecs’ diverse skillset in sales, relocation, compliance and franchise support aligns with United’s goal of providing robust business growth support to the franchise network while working to further expand United’s footprint through franchise sales, recruitment, mergers and acquisitions.“We are confident that Nancy will be a great fit in our United family. Our search has been extensive and she was selected because of her industry knowledge, genuine approach to improving brokerage outcomes and record of success in the industry,” said Rick Haase, President, United Real Estate. “She will be a vital addition to the team, offering growth support to our existing franchisees as we continue to expand across the nation. We are pleased to have Nancy join the United team,” he added.“I am incredibly excited to join the team at United Real Estate,” says Nancy Dancsecs, Vice President of Franchise Development. “By truly understanding the needs of our brokers, owners and Agents, as well as our consumers, United is uniquely positioned for exponential growth. It is an honor to play a role in the execution of expansion, under the exceptional leadership of Rick Haase and CEO, Dan Duffy.”To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 877-201-7640.Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 877-201-7640.A Closer Look at United Real EstateUnited Real Estate – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system including its proprietary Bullseye™ technology platform to drive improved outcomes for our affiliated agents and brokers. United Real Estate has locations in 23 states with more than 85 offices and over 5,600 Agents. Contact Information United Real Estate

Amanda Cline

816-663-9433



UnitedRealEstate.com



