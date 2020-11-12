Collier Capital Club Begins Accepting Membership Applications at New Co-Working Space in Central Naples

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Collier Capital Club Inc. Press Release

Naples, FL, November 12, 2020 --(



Collier Capital Club was founded out of necessity. The Founders, Thomas O'Riordan and Shayne Faerber, are a team of Entrepreneurs who needed a new workspace after a previous co-working center became unsuitable. With many companies reevaluating their office space needs, Collier Capital Club offers solutions to compress operations into a smaller footprint while giving smaller, new businesses a professional environment to run and grow their operations.



"With recent events and offices closing or downsizing, a comfortable and professional workspace is valued and sought after more than ever," says Collier Capital Club Co-Founder Shayne Faerber. "Working from home was fun for a moment but many are starting to feel the strain of 'always being at work' and want to return their home to the relaxing escape at the end of the workday."



Collier Capital Club currently has 7 Private Offices and 22 Dedicated Desks available, along with mixed Co-working Seating options. A soon-to-be-opened Lounge and Game Room will offer additional Co-working space where Members can choose to release steam or work in a more relaxed atmosphere. Access to Wilson Professional Center's Canteen Room and the lush outdoor Courtyard allows Members to enjoy their meals away from their desks or to take their work al fresco.



“We wanted to create an atmosphere that maintains and promotes a fun environment with comfortable work spaces that are supported by top-notch amenities and technology,” says Collier Capital Club Co-Founder Thomas O’Riordan. “Where our members can feel as comfortable as they were at their homes or coffee shops but also be in a professional workspace with the business resources they need at hand.”



Membership Amenities also include access to two private Conference Rooms with large tv's, complimentary coffee and water, high speed wifi, private mailbox with mail and package handling, professional high speed printer with letter-folding, option for assigned covered parking, attendance to networking events, and soon-to-come locked storage solutions.



The Founders at Collier Capital Club are familiar with operating businesses of all sizes and designed Collier Capital Club to fulfill the needs of its Members, whether a one member startup or a larger office looking to downsize and rotate employees in a private office from days working out of their homes. Along with providing a professional workspace, they are also providing a networking community composed of talented individuals where members can offer and share services within Collier Capital Club and perhaps even create new partnerships and companies to grow.



Naples, FL, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Conveniently located on Airport Pulling Road between Pine Ridge Road and Golden Gate Parkway in Wilson Professional Center, Collier Capital Club offers a variety of Memberships: Virtual Offices, Co-working Seating, Dedicated Desks, Private Offices, Social Memberships and Day Passes. All Memberships are Limited.

For more information and to reserve your Office or Memberships please visit CollierCapitalClub.com or call 239-325-1115, 407-906-8629. Find @CollierCapitalClub on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest news and events. Contact Information Collier Capital Club Inc.

Shayne Faerber

239-304-6448

https://www.colliercapitalclub.com/

Shayne Faerber

239-304-6448



https://www.colliercapitalclub.com/



